Reliever Paul Gervase Named to SAL All-Star Team

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Paul Gervase has been named to the 2023 South Atlantic League All-Star team. The righty was superb across his team-high 31 appearances out of the Brooklyn bullpen. Across his 47.0 innings of work, the 6'10 reliever notched a 1.72 ERA and struck out 76 batters.

A 2022 12th round pick by the Mets organization, Gervase was, statistically speaking, one of the best relief arms across the circuit. Amongst relief pitchers with at least 30 games played, no player in the South Atlantic League had a lower ERA than Gervase's mark of 1.72.

Gervase's stellar High-A campaign earned him a promotion to Double-A Binghamton on August 15. At the time of his promotion, the Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina native led all SAL relievers in strikeouts (76), fewest hits allowed (24), strikeouts-per-9 innings (14.55), and was 2nd in opposing OPS (.526).

The 23-year-old's time in Brooklyn ended with a bang as well, when he set career-bests in innings pitched (3.1) and strikeouts (7), en route to picking up the win on August 13 against Aberdeen.

The former LSU Tiger was a key cog in a Brooklyn bullpen that was among the best in the South Atlantic League in 2023. The Cyclones 'pen registered a 3.66 ERA in 2023, the 2nd lowest tally in the SAL behind only Hudson Valley.

The Mets selected the right-hander out of LSU in 2022 after a spring in Baton Rouge where he worked primarily as a closer, logging six saves with the Tigers while striking out 52 batters in 39 innings. Prior to LSU, Gervase began his collegiate career at Pfeiffer University in 2019, and also had stops with Wake Tech Community College in 2020, followed by Pitt Community College in 2021.

The all-star nod continues the list of accolades for Gervase, who won a Florida State League Championship with the St. Lucie Mets in 2022. Congratulations, Paul!

