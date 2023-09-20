BlueClaws Wrap up Season with 17 Sellout Crowds, Attendance Gains

Jersey Shore BlueClaws fans during the National Anthem at ShoreTown Ballpark

Jersey Shore BlueClaws fans during the National Anthem at ShoreTown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws finished another special summer at the Jersey Shore, hosting 17 sellout crowds, over 30,000 more fans than the year before, and, on Opening Night, the second largest crowd in team history.

"We want to thank the Jersey Shore community, which has supported the team for more than two decades, for their unwavering support again this season," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're honored that so many make the BlueClaws a part of their lives and their summers each year and we can't wait to do it all over again in 2024."

This past season started out with a bang - in addition to post-game fireworks on Opening Night, the BlueClaws welcomed in a crowd of 10,822 fans, the second largest crowd in BlueClaws history.

As the summer moved along, fans continued to pack ShoreTown Ballpark. All told, 287,602 fans came out to BlueClaws games this summer, a 12% increase over 2022. Average game attendance of 4,793 was 524, or 12.2%, higher than last year.

The BlueClaws, who finished second in the South Atlantic League in average attendance, also had 17 sellout crowds this season, stretching from the season's first game on April 11th all the way to Thursday, August 31st. This was an increase from 14 sellout crowds in 2022.

"We saw some very positive things this year," said Ricciutti. "Our biggest nights have been getting bigger and bigger over the last few summers. Fans love the fireworks and the character-themed nights. Plus the response to our Boardwalk game area and mini golf course continue to grow.

"We take great pride in being the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team. We're grateful for the support that we've received over the years and can't wait for April 5th."

The summer also saw, in addition to 17 sellout crowds, 11 games with a crowd of at least 7,000 fans or more, up from eight in 2022.

These fans also saw the BlueClaws in the postseason for the first time since 2018. The BlueClaws, who clinched a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season, won their lone home playoff game before seeing their season end on September 15th at Hudson Valley.

"We want to thank our players, coaches, and the Phillies for being a part of an amazing summer," said Ricciutti. "Our fans certainly appreciated the quality of play they saw on the field and the return of playoff baseball to ShoreTown. We certainly wish the best to all of our 2023 players and coaches. You'll always have fans at the Shore!"

Key group nights, including Girl Scout Family Night, Scout Night, and numerous school and Little League nights helped fill the ballpark. Religious organizations, civic organizations, First Responders, and military groups also helped account for nearly 100,000 fans seeing BlueClaws games this year as part of a group.

"Our sales and entertainment teams have done a great job making each night unique and entertaining," said Ricciutti. "We feel like throughout the year we really have a night, or nights, for everyone and every type of group."

Ricciutti attributes much of the growth to the team's Boardwalk Bundle ticket option, available as part of both BlueClaws ticket packages and group outings. These packages include a game ticket to the top games of the season, a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game, and a boardwalk game play at each game.

"Fans have really embraced this package over the last few years," he said. "It's really the best-value package that we offer and sets families and groups up for all-inclusive, affordable outings throughout the summer."

Ricciutti added: "Being the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team means a great deal to us, and these packages really help connect fans with that idea. Not only do fans get tickets to the top games of the year, helping plan out their own special summer, but they get to take advantage of the best of the Jersey Shore - dinner, dessert, and boardwalk games - with their family and friends all summer long.

"Our team is already working hard on 2024 and those interested can call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 today."

