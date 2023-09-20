Baldwin Selected as South Atlantic League All-Star

ROME, GA - Minor League Baseball, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League's managers and Commissioner's Office, announced the 2023 High Class-A All-Star Team on Wednesday which included Atlanta's preeminent catching prospect, Drake Baldwin.

Baldwin spent all but the last month of the season with High-A Rome, playing in 92 games and slashing .260/.385/.466 with 14 HR and 54 RBI. Prior to receiving the late call-up to Double-A Mississippi, Baldwin was hitting an impressive .393 with five homers and 12 driven-in across 61 at-bats in the month of August. Over that 16-game span, no player in all of High-A had a higher OPS (1.247) than Baldwin. He finished his season in Rome with a 15-game hit streak, tied for the second-longest hit streak of the season in the SAL.

Add the 2023 Class-A All-Star Team selection to a growing list of accomplishments for Baldwin which also includes a SAL player of the week nod and owning the swing that secured Rome's 20,000th franchise hit. The former third-round pick out of Missouri State is now Rome's third recipient of an end-of-season award, joining Vaughn Grissom and Cody Milligan who were both All-Stars in 2022.

