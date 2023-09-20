Mets Announce Post-Season Awards for Affiliates

September 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The New York Mets announced their 2023 Minor League awards on Wednesday afternoon. Several members of the Brooklyn Cyclones were recognized, as SS Jett Williams collected Player of the Year honors, while RHP Christian Scott was recognized as the organization's Pitcher of the Year. Additionally, INF William Lugo received the system's infield Gold Glove award and OF Rhylan Thomas took home outfield honors.

Prior to his promotion to Double-A Binghamton on September 11, in 36 games for the Cyclones, Williams composed a .299 batting average (38-127) with 25 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. The 19-year-old walked more times (33) than he struck out (32) and tallied an eye-popping .299/.451/.567 slash line with a 1.018 OPS.

After making his High-A debut with Brooklyn on August 1 at Jersey Shore, few players in the South Atlantic League put up better numbers than Williams. The Texas native led the SAL in on-base percentage (.451), OPS (1.018), total bases (72), walks (33), and extra-base hits (18). Williams also ranked second in slugging percentage (.567) and stolen bases (12), tied for second in hits (38) and doubles (9), tied for fourth in runs scored (25), fifth in batting average (.299), and tied for fifth in home runs (7).

Williams also led all Mets' minor leaguers in several categories. At the end of the Double-A regular season on September 17, the first-round selection led all full-season players in on-base percentage (.425), OPS (.876), triples (8), walks (104), runs scored (81), and stolen bases (45).

On September 9 vs. Wilmington, Williams worked his 100th walk of the season. The 19-year-old joined Greensboro's INF Termarr Johnson as the only teenagers to reach the century mark in free passes since Minor League Baseball's stat portal began in 2005. For the season, the speedster is second in all MiLB in walks (104).

After starting the season on the 7-day injured list, Scott joined Brooklyn on May 5 after one rehab appearance. In six starts for the Cyclones, the 24-year-old dominated the SAL to the tune of a 1-0 record and a 2.28 ERA (6 ER in 23.2 IP). Scott walked just four batters and struck out 27.

Since making his return to the mound with Brooklyn on May 9 at Wilmington, few pitchers in Minor League Baseball have registered betters numbers than Scott. The Florida native leads all of MiLB in WHIP (0.83) and strikeout-to-walk rate (8.67), is third in walks-per-nine innings (1.26) and opposing OPS (.537), and sixth in ERA (2.42). Scott was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on June 12.

Lugo appeared at three separate infield positions, manning third base, shortstop, and first base, throughout the course of the campaign. In 329 total chances, the 21-year-old made 12 errors, but just two in his final 33 games dating back to August 2 at Jersey Shore.

Thomas also made starts at three different outfield positions during his tenure with the Cyclones. In 37 defensive appearances with the team after being promoted from Single-A St. Lucie on June 28, the 23-year-old did not make an error in 70 total chances, adding a pair of outfield assists.

Transferred to Double-A Binghamton on August 26, Thomas has made just one error with six outfield assists in 194 chances across 90 contests and three levels in the organization this season.

FULL AWARD WINNERS:

Player of the Year - Jett Williams

Pitcher of the Year - Christian Scott

DSL Player of the Year - Jeffry Rosa

DSL Pitcher of the Year - Franklin Gómez

Staff Member of the Year - A.J. Sager

DSL Staff Member of the Year - Diana Pérez

Platinum Glove - Hayden Senger

Infield Gold Glove - William Lugo

Outfield Gold Glove - Rhylan Thomas

For details regarding 2024 season ticket packages and Maimonides Park mini-plans, please touch base with your ticket sales representative.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.