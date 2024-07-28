Relentless Grizzlies Lineup Roars Past Ports 10-5 With 14-Hit Performance

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-18, 49-45) overwhelmed the Stockton Ports (10-19, 36-57) 10-5 Saturday night from Banner Island Ballpark. After losing five consecutive contests after the All-Star Break, Fresno has now reeled off three straight victories against Stockton and look for a series win tomorrow evening. The Grizzlies haven't won an away series since June 4-9 at Modesto, spanning three road trips. The Grizzlies improved to 78-29 all-time against the Ports (17-6 record this season) with a 43-10 all-time record (13-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark.

Fresno kept their momentum going after Thursday's comeback win (5-run 9th) and Friday's drubbing (16-2) of Stockton. The Grizzlies offense recorded double-digit runs (10) and hits (14) for the second game in a row. Fresno has scored 26 runs and tallied 36 hits in their last two contests. Every Grizzlies starter notched at least one hit with five of them picking up multi-hit evenings. Seven different batters yielded a run while six starters logged one or more RBI. Fresno provided three runs in a trio of innings (3rd, 7th and 8th) and grabbed their final run in the ninth.

In the top of the third, the Grizzlies found some luck as two of their four hits in the frame landed on the infield, as zero Ports' defenders could make the popup play. Braylen Wimmer smoked a single to left, adding Fadriel Cruz (infield popup). Then, Jason Hinchman rocketed a triple to left, notching Wimmer and Luis Mendez (infield popup). Stockton tied the game at three in the bottom of the fifth. Elvis Rijo lined a double down the left field line, netting two runs. The second of the runs scored on a miscue by Fresno. Rijo bounded home on a Mario Gomez sacrifice fly to right.

The Grizzlies took a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh after another three-run frame. Cruz crushed a go-ahead, ground-rule double to right, inching across Caleb Hobson. Then, Andy Perez swatted a single to left, bringing in two more runs. The latter of the runs raced home on a throwing error. In the top of the eighth, Fresno lengthened their advantage to 9-3 with their third three-run inning. A pair of wild pitches etched Hinchman and Felix Tena. Finally, Darius Perry ripped a single to left, pushing home Hobson. The Ports cut the deficit to 9-5 after two runs scored in the bottom of the eighth. Bjay Cooke whacked a ground-rule double to right field and Myles Naylor spanked a single to left. The Grizzlies reached double-digit runs in the top of the ninth after a Brad Cumbest RBI double to left. Cumbest's two-bagger exited the bat at 110 MPH.

Fresno righty Jack Mahoney (5-6) relished the run support en route to the winning decision. Mahoney hurled seven and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs (earned), on three hits and one walk while fanning a career-high nine batters. The Rockies #19 prospect permitted his first hit (infield single) with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Cade Denton chucked the final four outs, giving up one run on two hits. Stockton starter Ryan Brown did not factor in the final line after five frames of three-run ball. Brown tolerated five hits and no walks while whiffing four. Tom Reisinger (1-3) suffered the setback after five runs arose on his watch. Brayan Restituyo went two innings in his 2024 Ports' debut. The squads conclude their six-game series tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- LF Fadriel Cruz (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB)

- RHP Jack Mahoney (7.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Elvis Rijo (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Mario Gomez (1-2, 2B, RBI, R)

- CF Bjay Cooke (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 6:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (5-4, 5.57) vs. Stockton RHP Jackson Finley (0-6, 6.87)

On That Fres-Not es:

Jason Hinchman drew both walks in the win and has the Grizzlies last three free passes and hit-by-pitch.

The Grizzlies swiped three bases for the second straight game.

The Grizzlies went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position and left six on base. The Ports went 3-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left one on base.

