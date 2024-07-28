Storm Beat Rawhide, Win Third Consecutive Series

The Lake Elsinore Storm have already secured a playoff position after being on top of the California League South in the first half. They have decided to steamroll through the second half anyway.

Tonight's 12-2 victory clinched their third consecutive series victory and included a stretch of 22 innings where their pitching staff did not allow a single run to score. The home team nearly dominated from the very beginning.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Storm offense scored twice in the second inning. After the first two batters reached base, J.D. Gonzalez's single would drive in a run. Leodalis De Vries would then reach on a groundout that scored a second run.

Miguel Mendez was the Storm's starter tonight and he lasted five innings, allowed zero runs, and struck out five. His five innings increased the Storm's scoreless stretch to 20 innings. Both starters and relievers have worked efficiently and effectively over the last three nights.

Meanwhile, the Storm once again put multiple runs on the board. In the fourth inning, they would combine for five hits and two walks to score four runs. This put the home team up by six runs in four frames.

The Storm wouldn't allow any runs until the eighth where two runs were brought home. By this point, the Storm led by eight and any attempts at a comeback were futile for the Rawhide.

The Storm would even score four more runs to run their total up to 12 before the eighth inning was closed. Lowering the chances of a comeback significantly for Visalia. Their 12-2 win tonight was their 34th of the season. This is six more than any other team in the California League. It is also their third consecutive series win. They have now won 10 of their last 14 games.

They will look to snag their 35th victory tomorrow afternoon in the final game of the series.

