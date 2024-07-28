Hope Returns, Leads Rancho to Win

July 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Zyhir Hope's return from the Injured List helped Rancho blow out Inland Empire on Saturday night, as the Quakes scored an 11-5 win over the 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

Hope, who missed almost three months with a shoulder injury, had a season-high four hits, including five RBIs, helping Rancho to their fourth win in five games and a series victory over the 66ers.

Hope's two-run single capped a five-run second inning, as the Quakes jumped on and chased Inland starter Andre Sanchez (2-6), making it 5-0.

Hope would later smash a home run, his fourth of the year, helping Rancho extend their lead to 7-1 in the fourth inning.

Sean Paul Linan (4-2) allowed just one run on two hits over 4.2 innings, as he earned the win in relief.

The Quakes (17-12, 47-46) remain tied for first place with Lake Elsinore in the second half standings. On Sunday, they'll throw Cam Day (2-3) against Riley Bauman (1-6), in a rematch of Tuesday's series opener. Sunday's series finale begins at 5:35pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 30, when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

