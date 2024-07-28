Quakes Survive Sunday, Take Five of Six

July 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes held on for a nail-biter on Sunday evening, edging Inland Empire for a 7-6 win at San Manuel Stadium.

Cam Day went six innings of two-run baseball and the Rancho bullpen eventually survived a fierce Inland Empire rally, with Reynaldo Yean working a scoreless ninth, helping Rancho win their third straight game and take five of six in the series.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Rancho grabbed the lead for good against starter Riley Bauman with two in the second, as Jose Meza tripled home Jesus Galiz, then scored on a sac fly from Juan Alonso.

Rancho built a 7-1 lead in the fourth, chasing Bauman (1-7) with only one out, as Oswaldo Osorio's pinch-hit two-run double capped the inning.

Inland scored one in the fourth against Day (3-3), who gave the Quakes six innings on Sunday.

The 66ers jumped on the Rancho bullpen though, getting one in the seventh and three in the eighth to pull to within a run at 7-6. With the tying run at second and two outs in the eighth, Felix Cabrera came out of the bullpen and struck out Anthony Scull, ending the threat.

Yean would then work a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the year.

The Quakes (18-12, 48-46) will take Monday off, then host San Jose on Tuesday at 6:35pm. Christian Zazueta (0-2) will take on left-hander Dylan Carmouche in the opener on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

