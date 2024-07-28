Grizzlies Tack on Late to Thwart Ports' Comeback

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports battled back twice to tie the game and make it close against the Grizzlies on Saturday night, but Fresno would extend their lead late for a 10-5 victory over Stockton. The win gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead in the series going into the finale on Sunday.

Fresno took advantage of some miscues defensively by the Ports in the third inning, even if they weren't officially scored as errors. A little pop up in front of home plate wasn't caught by catcher Carlos Amaya, and a pop up on the third base line wasn't hauled in by Elvis Rijo with an infield single in between. That single plus a triple into the gap in left center plated three runs for Fresno to put them ahead 3-0.

The Ports would answer in the bottom of the fifth, however, after Amaya drew a walk to start the inning that broke up pitcher Jack Mahoney's perfect game and Darlyn Montero reached on an infield single for Stockton's first hit of the contest. Rijo would rip a double down the third base line to score two runs for one-run game. Then the newest hitter for the Ports lineup in Mario Gomez drove a ball out to deep right where a leaping grab by Brad Cumbest kept it from being a double off the wall, but did produce a run on a sac fly to tie the game at 3-3.

But three runs in the seventh off Tom Reisinger and three more in the eighth of lefty Brayan Restituyo in his Ports debut put Fresno ahead 9-3. The Ports would make it interesting in the bottom of the eighth, via an RBI double from Bjay Cooke and an RBI single from Myles Naylor to cut it to 9-5, but Fresno would tack on one more run in the ninth for the 10-5 final.

The series finale is scheduled for 6:05 PM on Sunday, with Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (5-3, 4.64) going up against Stockton RHP Jackson Finley (0-6, 7.26). The Ports got to Coupet in game one of the series, knocking him out after just two thirds of an inning en route to their 15-5 win.

It will be a Kids Club and Family Four-Pack Sunday, along with a Bark in the Park game. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

