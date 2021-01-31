Reilly Walsh Scores in Preseason Loss to Penguins

NEWARK - Reilly Walsh scored the lone goal for the Binghamton Devils in a 5-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in preseason action on Sunday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored just 2:41 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Tim Schaller beat Evan Cormier for his first of the preseason with the assist going to Nick Schilkey. The Penguins took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission with Binghamton holding a 6-4 shot advantage.

Just 2:43 into the second period, John Maniscalo fired a slap shot from the right point, through traffic, and by Cormier to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. The lone assist was credited to John Lizotte and the Penguins took the two-goal lead into the final period, along with a 15-13 shots advantage.

After the Penguins took a 3-0 lead courtesy of Zach Nastasiuk, Binghamton responded as Reilly Walsh intercepted a clearing attempt by goaltender Emil Larmi. Walsh fired the puck as Larmi scrambled to get back into the net and recorded the Devils' only goal of the night, unassisted.

Jordy Bellerive and Jonathan Gruden added goals in the third period for the Penguins' 5-1 victory.

The Devils open the season against the Hershey Bears on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

