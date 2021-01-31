Devils Sign Forward Miles Koules to PTO

Forward Miles Koules with the Bakersfield Condors

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today signed forward Miles Koules to a professional tryout contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Koules, 26, spent last season with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and recorded five points in 31 games. The Los Angeles, CA native's best professional season came with the Cleveland Monsters in 2017-18 where he had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 68 games. Overall, Koules has 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in 127 regular-season AHL games with Ontario, Cleveland and Bakersfield.

The 6-foot-0, 192-pounder has 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points in 95 ECHL games with Quad City, Wichita, Atlanta, and Tulsa.

Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting forward spent three seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers and one with the Portland Winterhawks. In 208 regular-season WHL games, Koules had 71 goals and 79 assists for 150 points.

