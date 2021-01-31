Gulls Rally for Shootout Win
January 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
San Diego scored three third period goals as the Gulls beat the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 in a shootout tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Gulls are now 8-5-0-2 all-time in 15 preseason games.
Trevor Zegras earned two assists for his third multi-assist game this preseason (0-6=6) and netted the shootout-winning goal.
Andrew Poturalski recorded two points (1-1=2), including a power-play goal at the 11:13 mark of the third period.
Jamie Drysdale scored a power-play goal 10:01 into the third period for his first tally of the preseason.
Antoine Morand recorded his first goal of the preseason at the 1:18 mark of the third period.
Kodie Curran and Matt Lorito each added an assist.
Jeff Glass stopped 13-of-14 shots and denied all three shootout opportunities in the shootout win, his first preseason game with the Gulls.
Lukas Dostal made 18 saves on 20 shots in 30:11 of action.
The Gulls will open the 2020-21 regular season schedule against Bakersfield Friday, Feb. 5 at FivePoint Arena (7 p.m.).
