San Jose Barracuda Update

January 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - During the San Jose Barracuda/Henderson Silver Knights preseason game last night in Las Vegas, the team received lab results that indicated one Barracuda player had tested positive for COVID-19. Per American Hockey League protocol, the remainder of the game was cancelled.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Barracuda are postponing all team activities for the next several days, including the team's scheduled preseason game tomorrow vs. Tucson.

We will provide further updates as they become available.

