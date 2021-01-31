Agozzino Recalled, Mahura Assigned

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Andrew Agozzino from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has assigned defenseman Josh Mahura to San Diego.

Agozzino, 30 (1/3/91), has recorded 2-6=8 points with a +5 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 43 career NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Colorado. The 5-10, 187-pound forward split the 2019-20 season with Anaheim and Pittsburgh, combining for 1-2=3 points with a +3 rating in a career high 22 NHL games. He also added 14-19=33 points with a +5 rating in 37 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) last season.

Claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Feb. 24, 2020, Agozzino has posted 160-225=385 points with a +10 rating and 448 PIM in 504 career American Hockey League (AHL) games. The Kleinburg, Ontario native is a three-time AHL All-Star, appearing in the 2013, 2019 and 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Mahura, 22 (5/5/98), has earned 2-7=9 points and six PIM in 28 career games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman recorded 1-3=4 points in 11 games with Anaheim in 2019-20. He tallied three assists (0-3=3) in his 2019-20 season debut, Oct. 29, 2019 vs. Winnipeg to become the sixth rookie in NHL history and the first since 1991 to record three assists in less than three minutes (2:52) of a single period.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura began last season with San Diego, registering 4-17=21 points and 40 PIM in 44 AHL games, ranking second among Gulls defensemen in scoring, assists and shots (103). The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 5-35=40 points and 50 PIM in 84 career AHL games with San Diego.

