Reese Johnson to Become 125th IceHogs Alum to Make NHL Debut Tonight

January 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Forward Reese Johnson with the Rockford IceHogs

(Rockford IceHogs) Forward Reese Johnson with the Rockford IceHogs(Rockford IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - When the Chicago Blackhawks take the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 6:00 p.m. down at United Center, IceHogs fans may recognize yet another familiar name jumping into the Hawks' lineup as forward Reese Johnson is set to make his NHL debut and becomes the 125th IceHogs alum to make his NHL debut and the 95th player to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks.

He joins forward Philipp Kurashev and goaltender Kevin Lankinen for IceHogs alums to make their NHL debut this season.

"He really improved his skating, his pace to his game," said former IceHogs Head Coach now Blackhawks bench boss Jeremy Colliton during media availability. "He plays hard. Tremendous [on] faceoffs... He's earned the chance. What he does with it, it'll be exciting to see."

Johnson, 22, is in his second professional season after posting eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in 52 games with the IceHogs during his rookie campaign last year. His 63 penalty minutes were third-most on the team and fifth among AHL rookies.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline, their 14th campaign in the American Hockey League and the 2020-21 season on Friday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters at BMO Harris Bank Center!

ï»¿Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.