Reign Supreme WNBA Finals '25 Game 2

Published on October 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After a quiet Game 1 at home, Jackie Young reminded everyone why she's a two-time world champion.

In Game 2 of the 2025 WNBA Finals, Young erupted with a record-setting 21-point third quarter en route to a franchise Finals-high 32 points. With Vegas now up 2-0, Phoenix faces an uphill journey: they must win the next four or five games to claim the title.

The second installment of Reign Supreme takes you inside two locker rooms where one team is two wins from a title, while the other stares down a must-win stretch to keep their season alive. The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







