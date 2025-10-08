Aces Look to Extend Series Lead as WNBA Finals Shifts to Phoenix for Game 3

Published on October 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Las Vegas Aces (2-0) closed out Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-seven 2025 WNBA Finals and now the series shifts to Phoenix where the Mercury (0-2) will host Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 8, at Mortgage Matchup Arena with tipoff at 5 p.m. (all times Pacific) on ESPN.

WNBA Finals Overview: With Games 3 and 4 at Phoenix, Game 5 (if necessary) will return to Michelob ULTRA Arena. The full Finals schedule can be found here.

WNBA Playoffs Record Book:

Wilson is currently tied with Candace Parker (117) for No. 2 on the league's all-time playoff blocked shots list. Lisa Leslie leads the league with 132.

No. 5 Wilson (1,106) is 36 points away from passing No. 4 Tamika Catchings (1,141) on the W's all-time playoff scoring list. Chelsea Gray is No. 13 with 868 and Jackie Young is tied at No. 23 with Rebekkah Brunson with 683 points each.

No. 3 Gray (380) is 11 assists from passing Courtney Vandersloot (390) for No. 2 all-time on the league's playoff assists list. Alyssa Thomas currently leads the league with 391.

No. 7 Gray (82) is 4 steals away from passing No. 6 Angel McCoughtry (85) on the W's all-time playoff steals list.

WNBA Finals Record Book:

Gray is 1 game away from breaking a tie with Natasha Howard with 20 Finals games played apiece and will take sole ownership of the No. 5 spot once the game tips Wednesday.

Gray is 1 steal from breaking a tie with Bruson with 29 steals in Finals games. Both stand at No. 4 on the all-time Finals list. Parker is No. 3 with 33.

No. 6 Wilson (132) needs 13 rebounds to pass Breanna Stewart (144) for 5 th on the W's all-time Finals rebounds list.

No. 8 Wilson (20) is just 1 blocked shot away from breaking a tie with Leslie and 3 from passing Ruth Riley (22) at No. 7.

No. 9 Wilson (271) is 5 points from passing No. 8 Sylvia Fowles (275) on the W's all-time Finals scoring list. Gray is just behind Wilson at No. 10 with 269 points.

Upcoming Aces Playoff Career Milestones:

700 Points: Young (683 + 17)

150 Points: Dana Evans (146 + 4)

100 Points: NaLyssa Smith (78 + 22)

1st Point: Aaliyah Nye

550 Rebounds: Wilson (521 + 29)

150 Rebounds: Loyd (144 + 6)

200 Assists: Young (188 + 12)

100 Assists: Jewell Loyd (91 + 9)

50 Assists: Evans (43 + 7)

100 Made Free Throws: Loyd (99 +1)

50 Steals: Young (48 +2)

Aces vs. Mercury: After going up 2-0 in the series, the Aces are looking for their first Finals Game 3 victory in franchise history, after dropping Games 3 in 2008, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Las Vegas is averaging 87.6 points on 48.3% shooting and 37.9% from beyond the arc in its 10 playoff games, and shot 49.3% (37-75 FGs) from the floor but fell to 34.8% (8-23 3FGs) from distance in Game 2.

After going 3 of 13 from the field against Phoenix in Game 1 for 10 points, Young bounced back in Game 2, tripling her point production with a game-high 32 on 60% (12-20 FGs) shooting and was just 2 rebounds shy of her 3rd career playoff double-double. She tallied 21 points in the 3rd quarter alone, which, per Elias, set a WNBA Finals record for most points scored in a quarter in a Finals game. Further, she nearly tripled the number of points as the next player, who notched 8 in the period.

Wilson posted her 25th postseason double-double on Sunday with 28 points on 56.5% shooting to go with 14 rebounds. The Aces are now 13-1 when Wilson scores at least 25 points in a playoff game.

Through the first 3 quarters, Wilson (24) and Young (30) tallied a combined 54 points, almost as many as Phoenix's 61 points over the first 30 minutes of play. In the 2025 postseason, the duo own 2 of the top 3 spots in points per game - No. 1 Wilson is averaging 25.7 and No. 3 Young is averaging 20.6. Wilson is also 1st in postseason blocked shots (2.4 bpg), 3rd in rebounds (9.7 rpg) and 4th in steals (2.3 spg).

Gray's assist game continues to take off in the playoffs. S he dished out 10 assists each contest in back-to-back Finals games after averaging 7.3 apg over the first two rounds. She has also only dipped below 5 assists once this playoff run.

The Aces bench production slowed in Game 2 with 16 points compared to 41 in Game 1. Their defense, however, held Phoenix to an icy 17.9% (5-28 3pt FGs) from distance compared to 38.9% in Game 1. Speaking of the Mercury bench, the Aces were able to hold them to 8 points in Game 2 compared to 16 in Game 1.

Phoenix relied on its core 3 of Kahleah Copper (23 points), Satou Sabally (22) and Alyssa Thomas (10) once again in Game 2, with the trio combining for 55 of the team's 78 points. Las Vegas should look to continue to limit Thomas' scoring in Game 3 - she averaged 12.5 points the last 2 games, down from the 18.6 ppg she produced over the first two rounds.

The Aces have improved their numbers all around against Phoenix from regular season play to the Finals - scoring has increased from 80.8 ppg to 90 in the postseason, field goal shooting and 3-point shooting have also both improved, along with 8.5 fast break points per game to 13 in the Finals.

On the flip side, Phoenix's numbers across the board remain steady in the postseason compared to the regular season against Las Vegas, but upped its scoring from 75.3 ppg to 82 ppg. Bench production, however, continues to be a factor for the Mercury in the Finals, dipping from 20.5 ppg in the regular season compared to 12 ppg in Games 1 and 2.

LVA vs. PHX in 2025

PPG FG% 3PT% REBS ASTS BENCH PTS PTS OFF TOs 2nd PTS FBPS

Reg. Season (3-1) 80.8 .430 .304 37.5 18.3 18.0 14.5 7.5 8.5

2025 Playoffs (2-0) 90.0 .476 .340 38.0 22.5 28.5 17.0 8.0 13.0

PHX vs. LVA in 2025

PPG FG% 3PT% REBS ASTS BENCH PTS PTS OFF TOs 2ND PTS FBPS

Reg. Season (1-3) 75.3 .382 .304 36.0 19.0 20.5 11.8 11.5 11.5

2025 Playoffs (0-2) 82.0 .438 .297 34.5 18.5 12.0 14.0 6.5 13.5

Up Next: The teams remain in Phoenix for Game 4, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. on ESPN.







