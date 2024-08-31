Reign FC Travels to Lynn Family Stadium to Take on Racing Louisville FC Saturday Evening
August 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC is back on the road to take on Racing Louisville FC for Week 17 of the NWSL regular season. Head Coach Laura Harvey did not travel with the team due to an illness. Head Assistant Coach Scott Parkinson will assume the head coach duties for tonight's match. The teams last met on June 23 at Lumen Field and battled to a 1-1 draw - the sixth draw in eight matches in the all-time series (1-1-6).
The Reign will look to continue its momentum coming off a 1-0 win against the North Carolina Courage. The match saw the club's unbeaten streak extended to five matches and ushered in Head Coach Laura Harvey's 100th win, as well as club debuts for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Jaelin Howell and Nérilia Mondésir. Forward Emeri Adames, who sparked the game winning goal on Sunday, and defender Jordyn Bugg will both be unavailable for tonight's match as they have departed to represent the United States for the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup in Colombia.
Racing Louisville FC most recently secured a 3-1 win at home over the Chicago Red Stars and currently sits at ninth in the league.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: Ion
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 31, 2024
- Houston Dash Fall at Home to Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Magical Utah Royals Hammer Houston - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Left Frustrated by 3-2 Loss to Seattle - Racing Louisville FC
- Seattle Reign FC Earns Comeback Road Win Against Racing Louisville - Seattle Reign FC
- NC Courage Signs Temporary Contracts with Defenders Victoria Haugen and Maya McCutcheon - North Carolina Courage
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Home Match against Chicago Red Stars - Angel City FC
- Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Halfway to Carnival - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC Travels to Lynn Family Stadium to Take on Racing Louisville FC Saturday Evening - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Acquires Forward Penelope Hocking from Chicago Red Stars - Bay FC
- Chicago Red Stars Trade Forward Penelope Hocking to Bay FC - Chicago Red Stars
- Chicago Red Stars Sign Moroccan International, Rosella Ayane - Chicago Red Stars
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Registers 3-1 Road Win Against Portland Thorns FC - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Seattle Reign FC Acquires Swedish Defender Hanna Glas in Trade with Kansas City Current
- Seattle Reign FC Earns Comeback Road Win Against Racing Louisville
- Reign FC Travels to Lynn Family Stadium to Take on Racing Louisville FC Saturday Evening
- Seattle Reign FC Wins 1-0 in Stoppage Time
- Reign FC Hosts North Carolina Courage on Sunday Night at Lumen Field