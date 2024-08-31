Reign FC Travels to Lynn Family Stadium to Take on Racing Louisville FC Saturday Evening

August 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC is back on the road to take on Racing Louisville FC for Week 17 of the NWSL regular season. Head Coach Laura Harvey did not travel with the team due to an illness. Head Assistant Coach Scott Parkinson will assume the head coach duties for tonight's match. The teams last met on June 23 at Lumen Field and battled to a 1-1 draw - the sixth draw in eight matches in the all-time series (1-1-6).

The Reign will look to continue its momentum coming off a 1-0 win against the North Carolina Courage. The match saw the club's unbeaten streak extended to five matches and ushered in Head Coach Laura Harvey's 100th win, as well as club debuts for Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Jaelin Howell and Nérilia Mondésir. Forward Emeri Adames, who sparked the game winning goal on Sunday, and defender Jordyn Bugg will both be unavailable for tonight's match as they have departed to represent the United States for the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Racing Louisville FC most recently secured a 3-1 win at home over the Chicago Red Stars and currently sits at ninth in the league.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Ion

