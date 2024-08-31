Houston Dash Fall at Home to Utah Royals FC

August 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash closed a four-game homestand with a 3-1 loss to Utah Royals FC earlier tonight at Shell Energy Stadium. The team snapped a six-game streak in league play without scoring a goal. Houston scored in back-to-back games to close their run in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup with a 2-1-0 (WLD) record.

Utah took the lead in the 44th minute after Ana Tejada capitalized on a loose ball inside the box. The Dash backline cleared the initial shot, but Tejada was well positioned to strike a loose ball. Defender Tarciane blocked the shot at the goal line, but the goal was awarded to the visitors by referee Gerald Flores.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 55th minute after Flores reviewed a foul from forward Bárbara Olivieri. The referee awarded Utah a penalty kick and Claudia Zornoza converted from the penalty spot. Olivieri will miss the next match due to yellow card accumulation. Utah added to their lead minutes later following a breakaway run from Paige Monoghan.

Houston forward Andressa scored her first goal of the season in the 73rd minute. The Brazilian playmaker found space behind the Utah backline, dribbled past the keeper and finished comfortably for her second goal of the year.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the fifth minute after midfielder Sophie Schmidt forced a save at the near post following a shot from outside the box.

Houston nearly took the lead in the 11th minute after midfielder Elin Rubensson forced an own goal. Kate Del Fava attempted to clear Rubensson's cross, but her effort guided the ball into her own goal. Flores reviewed the play with video assistant referee Kevin Broadley, and Andressa was ruled offside before passing the ball to her teammate.

Forward Michelle Alozie forced a save in the eighth minute of first half stoppage time with an effort from the edge of the box.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the opening minutes following a cross from defender Avery Patterson. A Utah defender cleared the ball just before Alozie could make contact with the cross.

Houston had an opportunity in second-half stoppage time off a free kick following a foul on Andressa. Taricane took the free kick from outside the box and her effort just skipped over the crossbar.

The Dash travel to New Jersey on Sept. 8 to take on NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. CT and will air nationally on ESPN 2.

Houston Dash (3-10-5; 14 pts.) 1-3 Utah Royals (4-11-3; 15 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 18

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 1 1

Utah Royals 1 2 3

UTA: Ana Tejada (unassisted) 44'

UTA: Claudia Zornoza (Penalty) 55'

UTA: Paige Monaghan (Claudia Zornoza) 60'

HOU: Andressa Alves (Natalie Jacobs) 73'

LINEUPS:

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C), Avery Patterson, Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Tarciane, Bárbara Olivieri (Belle Briede 83'), Yuki Nagasato (Diana Ordóñez 61'), Elin Rubensson, Andressa Alves, Sophie Schmidt (Sarah Puntigam 61'), Michelle Alozie

Unused substitutes: Allysha Chapman, Havana Solaun, Heather Hinz, Croix Soto, Jyllissa Harris

Total shots: 16 (Michelle Alozie with 4); Shots on goal: 5 (Michelle Alozie with 2); Fouls: 15 (Bárbara Olivieri with 6); Offside: 2 (Michelle Alozie and Andressa tied with 1); Corner kicks: 9 Saves: 6 (Jane Campbell with 6)

Utah Royals: Mandy Haught, Madison Pogarch (Zoe Burns 83'), Kaleigh Riehl, Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava, Mina Tanaka, Claudia Zornoza, Olivia Griffitts, Hannah Betfort (Michelle Vasconcelos 88'), Cloé Lacasse (Dana Foederer 61'), Paige Monaghan (C)

Unused substitutes: Agnes Nyberg, Amandine Henry, Cameron Tucker, Mikayla Cluff, Cristina Roque

Total shots: 21 (Paige Monaghan and Mina Tanaka tied with 4); Shots on goal: 9 (Claudia Zornoza and Paige Monaghan tied with 2); Fouls: 14 (Ana Tejada with 4); Offside: 2 (Olivia Griffitts and Mina Tanaka tied with 1); Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 5 (Mandy Haught with 5)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Natalie Jacobs (caution; foul) 18'

HOU: Michelle Alozie (caution; foul) 49'

HOU: Bárbara Olivieri (caution; foul) 54'

HOU: Paige Nielsen (caution; foul) 72'

HOU: Andressa Alves (caution; foul) 90+1'

UTA: Mina Tanaka (caution; foul) 90+7'

UTA: Ana Tejada (caution; foul) 90+12'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistant: Melissa Beck

Assistant: Jessica Carnevale

Fourth Official: Sean Caouette

VAR: Kevin Broadley

Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy

