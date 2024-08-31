NC Courage Signs Temporary Contracts with Defenders Victoria Haugen and Maya McCutcheon
August 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has signed defenders Victoria Haugen and Maya McCutcheon to National Team Replacement contracts, as announced by the club Saturday.
They replace Riley Jackson (USA) and Manaka Matsukubo (Japan) on the active roster while the teenagers represent their respective countries at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup next month in Colombia.
Haugen and McCutcheon have been with the Courage since preseason both in training roles and replacement contracts throughout the season. The Courage roster now stands at 26 active players plus one on the injured list, one on maternity leave, two on international duty, and two loaned out.
