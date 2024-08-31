Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Halfway to Carnival

August 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride will host NJ/NY Gotham FC for its 2024 NWSL regular season match - Halfway to Carnival Night, presented by Walt Disney World - on Sunday, Sept. 1, from Inter&Co Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 5 p.m. ET.

Join us in Orlando de Janeiro as we celebrate the halfway point to Carnival, a time when Brazil's Rio de Janeiro comes alive with its world-famous festival! It will be a night filled with Carnival-inspired music, food, games, and so much more!

Scroll below to learn more about all the special activities taking place on Sunday night.

vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Sunday, Sept. 1st, 7:00 PM

What's New at Inter&CO Stadium

With new technology upgrades such as 200+ new TVs and enhanced Wifi, updated security processes and lockers at more gates, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings, and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season. Click here to read more about everything new at Inter&Co Stadium this year!

Pre-Match Activities

Opening at 4 p.m. ET, Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix located just outside Gate B will feature face painters, sign making station, photo booth, and games, as well as food trucks, drinks, music, merchandise for sale, giveaways from our partners and an upgraded Publix fan experience.

Grab your pre-match drinks at the new Heineken Star Bar, located in Mane Street Plaza, and enjoy live performance from Brazilian dancers.

Student Pass

Local college students with a valid .edu email address are eligible discounted tickets starting at only $10 to select Orlando Pride matches!

Merch of the Match

The Merch of the Match is the For Club and Country Scarves & Orlando de Janeiro Tee.

Patch of the Match

The Patch of the Match is the Orlando de Janeiro CITYiD patch.

Match Day Poster

The Match Day Poster is designed by Matt Stone and will be available at retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.com.

Ford Game Day Beats

Ford Game Day Beats

Get ready for the game by listening to Adriana's favorite songs!

Match Day Timeline

2:30 PM - Mane Street Tailgate Parking Opens

4:00 PM - Ticket Office powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A, Opens

4:00 PM - Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix Opens

5:00 PM - Gates Open

5:50 PM - Starting XI Reveal presented by Orlando Health

5:59 PM - Player Procession and Olympic Recognition Ceremony

6:03 PM - National Anthem

6:08 PM - Kickoff

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.