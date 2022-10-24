Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple transactions Monday, with defenseman Jacob Moverare loaned to Ontario, while forward Brett Kemp has been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Moverare, 24, was originally recalled by the Kings on Oct. 18 after starting the 2022-23 season with the Reign. The Ostersund, Sweden native played in two games for the Reign to begin the AHL year.

Last season, the 6-3, 210-pound defenseman skated in 19 games with the Kings after making his NHL debut on Jan. 6 against the Nashville Predators. In 30 games with the Reign during 2021-22, Moverare posted 10 points (3-7=10) and a plus-6 rating. Originally drafted by the Kings in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Moverare has skated in parts of three seasons (2020-22) with the Reign, appearing in 58 games and recording 25 points (4-21=25).

Kemp, 22, has yet to appear in any action this season, and posted an assist for Ontario in two appearances with the Reign last year during his rookie professional campaign. The Yorkton, Sask. native also played 30 games with Greenville and scored 37 points on 17 goals and 20 assists while earning a +15 rating.

Ontario returns to action on Wednesday night in San Jose for a battle with the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena at 7 p.m. before hosting the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday for Dia De Muertos at Toyota Arena at 6 p.m.

