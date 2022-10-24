Wranglers' Clark Bishop Suspended for Four Games
October 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers forward Clark Bishophas been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a match penalty for cross-checking assessed in a game at Colorado on Oct. 21.
Bishop has already served one game of the suspension. He will also miss Calgary's games Friday (Oct. 28) and Saturday (Oct. 29) at Coachella Valley, and Nov. 2 vs. Tucson.
