IceHogs Welcome Wolves & Senators for $2 Beer Friday & Halloween Celebration

October 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-2-0-0

Saturday, October 22 vs. Chicago Wolves

After a successful Opening Act block party with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0) fell 4-1 to the Chicago Wolves (1-2-0-0) Saturday evening at the BMO Center. Forward Lukas Reichel riled up the crowd with his second goal of the season on the power play in the second period.

Sunday, October 23 vs. Manitoba Moose

After an explosive, four-tally second period, the Rockford IceHogs (1-3-0-0) couldn't catch the Manitoba Moose (4-0-1-0) in a 6-3 final on Sunday afternoon at the BMO Center. Forwards Brett Seney (two goals) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (two fights) stole the show for the IceHogs' home crowd.

2022-23 Season Numbers

Record: 1-3-0-0

Home: 0-2-0-0

Away: 1-1-0-0

Last 10 Games: 1-3-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Goals: Luke Philp, Brett Seney (3)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (4)

Points: Lukas Reichel (6)

Penalty Minutes: Morgan Adams-Moisan (20)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel (1)

Power-Play Assists: Brett Seney, David Gust (1)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney, David Gust (1)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Shorthanded Assists: N/A

Shorthanded Points: N/A

Game-Winning Goals: Brett Seney (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (1)

GAA: Jaxson Stauber (3.07)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.903)

2022-23 League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for fourth in the AHL with six points (2G, 4A) and four assists. Forwards Brett Seney and Luke Philp are tied for third in the AHL with three goals.

Forward Morgan Adams-Moisan is tied for the AHL lead with two major penalties and ranks fourth in the AHL with 20 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

$2 Beer Friday's Return to the BMO Starting This Friday, Oct. 28!

Kick off the weekend with $2 beers on $2 Beer Fridays starting this Friday, Oct. 28 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission. Buy $2 Beer Friday Tickets!

Celebrate Halloween with the IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Belleville

Join the Rockford IceHogs for a spooktacular celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join the costume contest and stay after the game for trick-or-treating with your favorite IceHogs players! Buy Halloween Tickets!

Home, Sweet Home

The IceHogs continue on their season-long, seven-game homestand this weekend against the Wolves and Senators at the BMO. The homestand stretches to Nov. 6 and after this run, the most consecutive home games the IceHogs will have the rest of the season is three (Dec. 7-10, Jan. 18-21, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, Mar. 15-18). The longest road trip the IceHogs partake in this season is five games (Mar. 1-11).

Phillips Closes in on 100 Pro Games

This Friday, IceHogs defenseman Isaak Phillips looks to skate in his 100th professional contest and currently sits at 95 contests in an IceHogs uniform (12G, 22A) alongside forward Dylan Sikura (31G, 38A). They both look to become the 88th and 89th skaters in AHL team history to reach the 100 mark.

Clendening Chips Away at IceHogs Assist Record

With an assist over the weekend, IceHogs defenseman Adam Clendening is now 11 assists away from tying the all-time IceHogs assists mark set by forward Brandon Pirri (135). He currently ranks fourth all-time in IceHogs points (150) and is seven away from tying Mark McNeill for third place.

This Week

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

$2 Beer Friday

Friday, Oct. 28

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy $2 Beer Friday Tickets Here!

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100,.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of 12 meetings this season, 0-1-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Belleville Senators

Halloween with the IceHogs; Postgame Trick-Or-Treating

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Halloween Tickets Here!

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and Rock River Current

Preview: First of two meetings this season, 0-2-0-0 all-time record, first meetings since 2019-20 season

