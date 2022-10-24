Laurent Dauphin Named AHL Player of the Week

October 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners forward Laurent Dauphin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 23, 2022.

Dauphin registered four goals and an assist in two games, including his first career hat trick, to help the Roadrunners to a sweep of their home-opener weekend against Bakersfield.

Dauphin picked up his first points of the season on Saturday night, recording a goal and an assist during a four-goal second period to spur Tucson on to a 5-3 win over the Condors. Then on Sunday, Dauphin scored three times for the first hat trick of his pro career as the Roadrunners earned another 5-3 victory.

An eighth-year pro, Dauphin has skated in 320 career AHL games with Tucson, Laval, Milwaukee, Rockford, Springfield and Portland, totaling 82 goals and 103 assists for 185 points. The native of Repentigny, Que., signed as a free agent with Arizona on July 13, 2022, returning to the organization which had selected him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. In 73 career NHL contests with the Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, Dauphin has recorded seven goals and nine assists.

Dauphin appeared for the Roadrunners their first three season totaling 89 games with 28 goals and 35 assists for 62 points while also serving as an alternate captain.

The Roadrunners are off to a 3-1 start and will open a four-game road trip Friday and Saturday in San Jose before continuing to Calgary for games Wednesday, November 2 and Friday, November 4.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.