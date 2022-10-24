Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from Monsters

October 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the Columbus Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Monsters. In three appearances for Cleveland this season, Bayreuther, one of the team's assistant captains, posted 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes and an even rating.

A 6'1", 196 lb. left-shooting native of Concord, NH, Bayreuther, 28, supplied 3-11-14 with 39 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 71 career NHL appearances for the Dallas Stars and Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-22. In 220 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars and the Monsters spanning parts of seven seasons from 2016-22, Bayreuther contributed 25-84-109 with 120 penalty minutes and an even rating.

Prior to his professional career, Bayreuther supplied 35-76-111 with 92 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 142 career NCAA appearances for St. Lawrence University spanning four seasons from 2013-16. Bayreuther was named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in 2015-16 and 2016-17, the 2015-16 and 2016-17 ECAC First All-Star Teams, as well as the 2015-16 ECAC All-Tournament Team, the 2013-14 ECAC All-Rookie Team, and the 2013-14 ECAC Second All-Star Team. Bayreuther also collected 2013-14 ECAC Rookie of the Year honors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.