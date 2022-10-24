Kostopoulos, Grace, Barrouk to Join Penguins Hall of Fame

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Tom Kostopoulos, Tom Grace and Steve Barrouk will become the newest members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Hall of Fame, presented by McCarthy Tire, it was announced on Monday.

The trio will be honored at the 2022 Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by McCarthy Tire, on Friday, Dec. 2 at Pacer's Clubhouse inside Mohegan Pennsylvania and prior to the Penguins' home game against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Tom Kostopoulos played 11 seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and is the team's all-time leader in every major category, including games played (658), goals (186), assists (283), points (469), playoff games (94), playoff goals (23), playoff assists (44) and playoff points (67).

A member of the Penguins' inaugural squad in 1999-00, Kostopoulos served as team captain during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. He joined the Manchester Monarchs for the 2004-05 season, before spending the next seven seasons exclusively in the NHL.

He rejoined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton briefly in the 2012-13 season, before being claimed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils.

He spent the final five seasons of his playing career back where it started in NEPA, service as team captain once again from 2013 until his retirement in 2018.

One of only four players in history to have appeared in 600 games in both the NHL and AHL, Kostopoulos currently serves as the Pittsburgh Penguins Director of Player Development.

Tom Grace was the 'Voice of the Penguins' and an important face in the community from 1999-00 through the 2006-07 season, and rejoined to the organization as the team's broadcaster from 2010 through 2013.

Known for his unique goal calls and off-the-cuff sayings, Grace was behind the mic for the team's trips to the Calder Cup Finals in 2001 and 2004. He also served as host of the weekly 'Penguins Report Radio Show', and has made hundreds of appearances at schools, social functions and official events for the club.

Grace called more than 1,000 games during his time with the Penguins, and was the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award (given to the individual or news outlet for outstanding coverage of a team) on three occasions (1999-00 for TV coverage with WBRE-TV 28; 2000-01 for TV coverage with Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh; as an individual for radio coverage in 2001-02).

Prior to joining the Penguins, the native of Belmont, Massachusetts spent three seasons with the Hampton Roads Admirals of the ECHL. He also spent four years calling games for the Boston College Eagles.

Grace was 'called up' to the NHL twice to broadcast games for the Nashville Predators.

Barrouk served as President & CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry for two decades. During this time, he played an integral role in the development of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Civic Arena and Convention Center, known today as Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, and served as chairman of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority board.

He has served on the boards of the Wyoming Valley United Way, Catholic Social Services, the Children's Service Center, Leadership Wilkes-Barre, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, and the Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Investment Board.

Barrouk is renowned for his commitment to the people and businesses of Northeastern Pennsylvania. He has been honored with the Distinguished Citizens Award presented by the Boy Scouts of America and the Distinguished Leader Award presented by Leadership Wilkes-Barre among many other awards.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fans will be able to celebrate the contributions of Kostopoulos, Grace and Barrouk, the newest honorees at the team's 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner presented by McCarthy Tire. The event, held at Pacer's Clubhouse, will start at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar featuring beer and wine during cocktail hour from 6:00-7:00 p.m., where they will be able to rub shoulders with the night's dignitaries. A buffet dinner will be available starting at 7:00 p.m., with special presentations featuring the Hall of Fame members and their inductors to follow.

A dessert bar will be available to soothe your sweet tooth following the night's presentations.

Tickets for this special event cost $100. All proceeds will benefit the Penguins GOALS Foundation, an organization committed to removing barriers by making youth sports more accessible, supporting education, and promoting the overall well-being of our region by creating and supporting local programs.

To order tickets online, please visit https://bit.ly/WBS_HOF_22.

If you have questions or would like to order tickets by phone, please contact Mollie Boyd at (570) 208-5414 or mboyd@wbspenguins.com.

Tickets for the Penguins' Hall of Fame game on Dec. 3 or any remaining home games for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Additionally, Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating season ticket plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

