Reign Add Nate Thompson to Coaching Staff

September 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced the hiring of Nate Thompson to its coaching staff Wednesday, adding the former forward as a Skills Coach.

Earlier this summer, Thompson, 38, announced his retirement from playing after an 18-year professional career that included 844 NHL games and 251 AHL contests. His final season came with Ontario, where he suited up for 30 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

"Nate's long professional career and significant playing experience make him a great addition to our coaching staff," said Ontario Reign General Manager Richard Seeley. "We look forward to having him work closely with our players this season as he transitions to coaching."

Thompson will join the rest of Ontario's coaching staff on the ice this week at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. for the opening of the LA Kings 2023 NHL Training Camp.

"I'm excited to be part of this Ontario coaching staff that I already have a great familiarity with," Thompson said. "Thanks to Rich Seeley, Marco Sturm and the entire LA Kings organization for welcoming me and supporting me as I begin this new chapter in my career."

The Anchorage, Alaska native also played for the LA Kings during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, appearing in 79 games for the Reign's NHL affiliate. Thompson's NHL career also included time with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadians, Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers.

Thompson also recently received the honor of being inducted into the Alaska State Hockey Association Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The Reign will begin the 2023-24 AHL regular season on October 13 at Toyota Arena when they battle the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are now available for purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

