Providence Bruins Announce 2023-24 Tickets on Sale Now

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, September 20, that single game tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets to all regular season home games, including theme weekends and giveaway nights, at ProvidenceBruins.com.

Theme Nights & Weekends:

This season's home schedule features a variety of theme nights and weekends, beginning with Women in Sports Night & Preseason Fanfest on Saturday, October 7th, followed by Opening Night presented by AJT Supplies on Friday, October 13th. The schedule also features Marvel Super Hero© Weekend on Friday, November 10th and Sunday, November 12th, Bruins Fight Cancer presented by Jordan's Furniture on Friday, December 1st, and the second annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, March 10th.

Women in Sports Night & Preseason Fanfest: Sat. Oct. 7

Opening Night: Fri. Oct. 13 presented by AJT Supplies

Kids Con Halloween Spook-tacular: Fri. Oct. 20 and Sat. Oct. 21

Marvel Super Hero© Weekend: Fri. Nov. 10 and Sun. Nov. 12

Bruins Fight Cancer: Fri. Dec. 1 presented by Jordan's Furniture

Hockey is for Everyone: Sun. Dec. 3

P-Bruins WinterFest: Fri. Dec. 15 and 17 driven by RIPTA

Tomorrow Fund Day: Sun. Jan. 7 driven by New England Honda Dealers

New England Hockey Day: Sun. Jan. 14

Military Appreciation Weekend: Fri. Jan. 26 and Sun. Jan. 28

RI Comic Con Weekend: Fri. Feb. 16 and Sun. Feb. 18

90's Weekend: 25th Anniversary of Calder Cup Celebration: Fri. Feb. 23 and Sun. Feb. 25

Racing Day: Sun. Mar. 3

Teddy Bear Toss: Sun. Mar. 10

First Responders Weekend: Sat. Mar. 23 and Sun. Mar. 24 powered by Rhode Island Energy

Star Wars Night: Sat. Apr. 6

Country Night: Sat. Apr. 13

Team Awards & Fan Appreciation: Sun. Apr. 21

Giveaways & Promotions:

The home schedule also includes a variety of giveaway nights and promotions, highlighted by a T-Shirt Giveaway series and Calder Cup Championship Commemorative Ticket.

Rally Towel Giveaway: Fri. Oct. 13 presented by AJT Supplies

P-Bruins Gold Logo Hat Giveaway: Sun. Oct. 29

Calder Cup Championship Commemorative Ticket Giveaway: Fri. Nov. 17

T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Cool Air Creations: Sat. Nov. 18

Sports Bottles Giveaway: Fri. Jan. 12

RI Lottery Hat Giveaway: Sun. Jan. 21

'99 Calder Cup Team T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Cool Air Creations: Fri. Feb. 9

P-Bruins Black Logo Hat Giveaway: Fri. Mar. 1

25th Anniversary Calder Cup Championship Team Poster Giveaway: Fri. Mar. 15

St. Patrick's Day T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Cool Air Creations: Sat. Mar. 16

Team Poster Night Giveaway: Fri. Apr. 12 presented by Sullivan Tire

Special Ticket Offers:

Each home game features one of two special ticket offers this season, available only at ProvidenceBruins.com:

'Save $10' special offer: Get $10 off tickets to your choice of select home games

'Me+3 4-Pack' special offer: Get 4 tickets for the price of 3 to your choice of select home games

For a full list of the promotions scheduled for this season, visit ProvidenceBruins.com/schedule.

