Comets Sign Jace Isley to AHL Contract

September 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team signed forward, Jace Isley, to an AHL two-way contract for the 2023-2024 season.

Isley, 21, hails from Grand Prairie, Alberta and played for the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League last season. He totaled 67 games played scoring 30 goals and 26 assists for 56 points ranking him third in points amongst the team. In five WHL seasons, he compiled 205 games played scoring 52 goals and 51 assists for 103 points. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward will join the Comets for their training camp in October.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.