Firebirds Add Forward Patrick Curry

September 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that forward Patrick Curry has been signed to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Curry skated in 64 games last season for the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild, affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild. The Schaumburg, IL native also spent parts of two seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins and played five games in the ECHL for the Toledo Walleye.

Before turning pro, Curry played collegiate hockey at Boston University, where he served as team captain for his senior season. In 141 NCAA games, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound lefty racked up 79 points (39 goals, 40 assists), helping his team to a Hockey East Championship in 2017-18. Curry was named the Hockey East's Best Defensive Forward for his play during the 2019-20 season.

The Firebirds begin their 2023-24 season at home against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, October 13th at 7pm PT.

