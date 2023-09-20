Panthers Announce Training Camp Roster

The Panthers have released the roster for their upcoming training camp.

Along with Florida's slate of signed players and one professional tryout (Brett Ritchie), six players currently on AHL contracts with Charlotte were invited to the training camp - forwards Riley Bezeau, Skyler Brind'Amour, Jonah Gadjovich, Wilmer Skoog and Jake Wise and goalie Evan Cormier.

Camp kicks off in Florida on Thursday and rolls into the Panthers' preseason schedule, which begins on Sep. 25 and runs until Oct. 7.

As the Panthers make cuts from their training camp, players will begin being assigned to the Checkers, who will have a training camp of their own ahead of the season opener on Oct. 13.

