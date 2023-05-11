Registration Open for 2nd Annual Fireflies MLB Play Ball Clinic

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host their annual MLB Play Ball Weekend Camp June 10, 2023 from 9 am-12 pm at Segra Park. The camp is free for all children from age 6-12. The clinic is a part of MLB's annual Play Ball Weekend, in which all MLB and MiLB teams encourage kids to get outside and play baseball.

The annual camp will have five learning stations where kids can learn from Fireflies players, coaches and staff. All participants in the camp will receive a free ticket for the game that night at 6:05 pm. Registration closes when the camp is full or on June 9. Participants should bring bats and gloves and water bottles but are not permitted to wear cleats.

Registration for the clinic is open online.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 23 to start a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs. The week marks the return of Copa de la Diversión weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch, where the Fireflies will become Los Chicharrones de Columbia for the weekend. Friday, the Fireflies will give away a soccer scarf for the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch and Saturday, we'll have a fantastic fireworks display. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

