RiverDogs Roll out Plans for May 16-21 Homestand

May 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - In the final full homestand of May, the Charleston RiverDogs will attempt to wipe the floor with the Delmarva Shorebirds. During the six-game series that runs from May 16-21, the RiverDogs will host their first military appreciation night of the campaign and bid adieu to their recent tradition of TPing The Joe following one game each season.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned to welcome fans to a new season of RiverDogs baseball:

Tuesday, May 16, 7:05 p.m: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: It's time to let your dogs cheer on our Dogs. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. Pay attention to the field as Czabin serves as our bat dog in the bottom half of innings! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 17, 7:05 p.m. Military Appreciation Night w/Boeing/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: This is the first of three gigantic tributes to military members that we will host in 2023, alongside Boeing. The RiverDogs are teaming with the non-profit organization "She's A Veteran" to celebrate women in the armed forces. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make their first 2023 inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. Joint Base Charleston will be well-represented with Colonel Bobby Lankford throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. God Bless America will also be performed during the seventh inning stretch. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 18, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser/ Rent Free Night: There is a reason Thursday night at The Joe provides one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batters Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Finally, we know that buying all those dollar beers can make it tough to pay the rent at the end of the month. We'll take care of that issue by giving one lucky fan (18 or older) $1,000 to help with their rent! Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, May 19, 7:05 p.m.: Opera Night/Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: For a third consecutive season, we have teamed up with the Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera (HALO) to celebrate this classical form of music. The seventh inning stretch will be performed by members of the opera and there will be plenty of opera-themed fun between innings all night long! Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their brand-new red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of famous opera music. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, May 20, 6:05 p.m.: TP Night 3: The Final Wipe/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: Everyone knows that good things come in threes. Book series, movie trilogies and, of course, RiverDogs promotions. That being said, it's time for the final wipe at The Joe. One last time, all fans in attendance will receive a roll of toilet paper as soon as the final out is recorded. We'll then count down and let you cover the park in toilet paper as if it were homecoming week. Throughout the night, we will mix in plenty of games and contests involving TP. Wipe your schedule clean for this one. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 21, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday/Reading Around the Bases Recognition: The RiverDogs partner with the Charleston County School District each year in an effort to encourage local schoolchildren to read. The program is called, Reading Around the Bases. This evening, the top readers from the area will be honored prior to the game and stick around to watch us play the Delmarva Shorebirds. Parking is free and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms each Sunday. Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all home games remain available. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.