Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.11 at Salem

May 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tonight at 7:05 pm at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Stadium. Southpaw Frank Mozzicato (0-1, 2.28 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Salem counters with righty Jose Ramirez (0-1, 0.50 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 23 to start a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs. The week marks the return of Copa de la Diversíon weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, where the Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia for the weekend. Friday, the Fireflies will give away a soccer scarf for the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch and Saturday, we'll have a fantastic fireworks display. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---------------------

GO-AHEAD RUN IN NINTH SEALS DEAL FOR FIREFLIES: The Fireflies won 3-2 after Brennon McNair was plated on back-to-back balks in the top of the ninth, drawing Columbia even in the series with the Salem Red Sox Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field. Columbia's third baseman smacked a one-out double to the left-center gap to set the table. Then Brock Bell issued two walks with Junior Calderon at the plate, which plated McNair and gave the Fireflies enough to take home the game. The double gave McNair Columbia's third six-game hitting streak of the season. Columbia's (18-11) infielder is slashing .412/.542/.588 on the stretch. Cooper McKeehan (S, 2) punched out three Red Sox (13-15) in the ninth to seal the deal. He followed up Chazz Martinez (W, 2-3) who allowed one run in two innings to bridge the gap in the late innings for Columbia.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Sunday it was Sandlin's turn as he fanned four Pelicans to take full possession of first place in the circuit. Mozzicato is right behind at 41. The next closest in the Carolina League is Fayetteville's Trey Dombrowski, who has 33 strikeouts on the campaign. Entering Sunday's game, the two Fireflies were also first in the circuit in innings pitched with 23.2 and tied for seventh in WHIP amongst qualifying pitchers at 1.14.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: The Fireflies pitching staff has been on a roll this season. As a whole, the team has a 3.03 ERA this season, which is good for the third-best team ERA in all of Minor League Baseball. The Tulsa Drillers pace the pack with a 2.77 ERA in their first 29 games. The Drillers have allowed four fewer earned runs than the Fireflies and have spun four more innings this season.ââââ

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together back-to-back impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season.

IT'S A MAJOR AWARD: Columbia's relief pitcher Steven Zobac allowed a runner to reach scoring position for the first time this season Tuesday night, but the righty didn't allow anyone to score. Zobac has not allowed a run in his first 11 innings of the season, giving him the third-longest scoreless stretch of the season in the Carolina League. His performance has been good enough to earn him Carolina League Pitcher of the Month honors. He's the first Fireflies player to win a Carolina League monthly award.

THE ROAD IS LONG: After the final two games of this series vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Fireflies will head on the road for back-to-back weeks. They will not return home until they play the Charleston RiverDogs May 23.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: After Sunday's win against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Fireflies have now won three-consecutive series. They lost their lone game in the season-opener vs Augusta, Split a six-game set against Charleston and since have gone 4-2 vs Fayetteville, 6-2 at Augusta and 4-2 vs Myrtle Beach.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.