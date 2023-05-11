Shorebirds Snap Losing Skid with Wild Win in Kinston

KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-13) came from behind late to win against the Down East Wood Ducks (17-11) in a pitcher's duel by a score of 4-2, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Shorebirds got on the board first in the top of the second inning on an RBI groundout by Angel Tejada as Adam Crampton scored from third on the ball off his bat, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks would quickly snatch the lead away from the Shorebirds in the third on a two-run single by Yeison Morobel with two outs in the frame giving Down East a 2-1 lead.

It would remain 2-1 for a good portion of the game, but the storyline heading into the eighth inning was a no-hitter being tossed by the Wood Ducks. With the score still 2-1, Elio Prado broke up the no-hitter in the eighth with a single to right field, moving Luis Gonzalez from first to third on the play. Samuel Basallo then scored Gonzalez on a long sacrifice to tie the game at two.

The game would remain tied going into the ninth inning, that's when the Shorebirds made their move to retake the lead as they loaded the bases with two outs. With Victor Gonzalez at the plate, the first pitch was a wild one by Leandro Lopez and it scored the go-ahead run in Carter Young from third, but the throw back to the plate by the catcher, Ian Mohler, hit Young on the leg and the ball kicked away from the plate, scoring an additional run as Adam Crampton dashed home to make it a 4-2 game in favor of Delmarva.

In the ninth, Deivy Cruz took care of business by striking out the side, working around a one-out double to keep the tying run at the plate to conclude an exciting, 4-2 win for the Shorebirds.

Deivy Cruz (3-0) earned the win in relief by dealing in four scoreless innings, striking out a season-best six batters. Down East relief pitcher Leandro Lopez (2-2) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds manufactured four runs on just two hits on Thursday night but took advantage of four Wood Duck errors and six free passes. Samuel Basallo picked up his 27th RBI of the season on his game-tying sacrifice fly in the eighth, and Adam Crampton scored two of the four runs. Juan De Los Santos threw a strong game as the starter by going a season-best five innings allowing two runs on five hits with four punch-outs.

Delmarva will now look to even the series on Friday night as they send Bradley Brehmer to the mound to face the No. 5 prospect for the Rangers, right-hander Brock Porter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

