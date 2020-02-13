Registration Now Open for 20th Annual Mother's Day 5K

February 13, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Registration is now open for the 20th running of the Portland Sea Dogs' Mother's Day 5K road race. The race held in conjunction with the Maine Track Club and InterMed benefits Maine breast cancer patients and research with the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

The race is open to the public. Walkers and wheelchair racers are welcome as well. Runners can register for the race at www.seadogs.com. Registration is $25.00 for adults and $22.00 for kids (16 and under) and seniors (62 and over). Everyone who registers prior to 11:59 PM on March 19th will receive a free race t-shirt.

There will also be a Kids Run, presented by Fleet Feet Maine Running, beginning at 8:30am, that is free of charge.

In the previous 19 years of the event, the Sea Dogs have been able to donate $257,007.00 to support breast cancer research and patients in Maine including $10,000.00 from last year's race.

Slugger and his Mom lead the way on the flat 5K course which begins in front of the Troubh Ice Arena, travels down Congress Street, turning down Stevens Avenue, and making a right onto Brighton Avenue back down Deering Avenue into Fitzpatrick Stadium. The race culminates with a unique finish inside Hadlock Field in front of the third base dugout. The course is USAT&F certified and is part of the USAT&F Sanctioned Grand Prix series.

The top overall male and female finishers will receive a trophy, a pair of 2020 Season Tickets, and throw out the ceremonial first-pitch prior to a future Sea Dogs game. The top three male and female finishers in each age group will also be presented with awards. All participants of the race will receive a complimentary ticket to attend a future Sea Dogs game.

The Sea Dogs home opener for the 2020 season is Thursday, April 16th against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) at Hadlock Field. Book your nine-inning vacation today at seadogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.