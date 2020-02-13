Thunder Welcome Next Generation of Bat Dog Tradition

February 13, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce the next generation of the Thunder Bat Dog tradition will join the team during the 2020 season.

Following the pawsteps of Rookie, Derby and Chase the Thunder are asking fans to vote in a special naming contest.

The five names that fans will have the opportunity to vote on are:

- Dug (Dugout-That Golden Thunder)

- Dash (Dash to Home Plate-That Golden Thunder)

- Scout (Scout-That Golden Thunder)

- Bronx (Bronx Bomber-That Golden Thunder)

- Ace (Ace of the Staff-That Goldne Thunder)

"I'm so excited to welcome the next generation of the Thunder Bat Dog tradition this season," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "I look forward to introducing our fans to the puppy and continuing this great tradition at ARM & HAMMER Park."

The Thunder are also pleased to announce a special four-game Puppy Pack, presented by Dogs & Cats Rule, in which fans can bring their well-behaved dogs to games at ARM & HAMMER Park during the 2020 season. The special pack is on sale now.

The new bat dog will make many appearances at Thunder games during the 2020 season. He will be trained by Shelly's School for Dogs at the Green Leaf Pet Resort in Millstone, NJ and is slated to make his bat dog debut during the 2021 season. The new bat dog, like Chase, Derby and Rookie, is presented by ARM & HAMMER.

The Thunder gained worldwide attention beginning in 2002 when then two-year-old "Chase That Golden Thunder" joined the team as an official bat dog, entertainer and mascot. In 2008, Chase's son "Home Run Derby" entered the world and followed in his father's pawsteps in Trenton while his brother "Ollie" continued the family business with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto). Chase and Derby worked alongside each other at ARM & HAMMER Park beginning in 2010 until Chase's passing in July 2013. Rookie became the third generation of the Thunder bat dog tradition when he was born in December of 2013 and made his bat dog debut in April of 2015. He retreived bats alongside Derby during the 2016 and '17 seasons until Derby's passing in January of 2018.

The new bat dog was born on December 22, 2019 as part of a litter of nine puppies including five boys and four girls.

The 2020 season at ARM & HAMMER Park will commence on Thursday, April 9 at 7:00pm when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

