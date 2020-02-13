Now Starting at $8, Fisher Cats Introduce New Ticket Pricing

Manchester, N.H. - New Hampshire's best entertainment value just got even better.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will offer new single game ticket pricing this season, featuring $8 box tickets in sections 100 and 101. Premium tickets (sections 102-116) will still be available for $12.

Individual tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale on Monday, February 17 at nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005 or at the Fisher Cats Box Office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

"We're excited to offer our fans a range of single game tickets, and provide even more affordable options," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "Whether it's watching from behind home plate, trying to snag a foul ball down the line, or enjoying a drink in the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, there are so many different ways to enjoy a Fisher Cats game -- and these new ticket options reflect that."

Section 100 and 101 are the first two seating sections in Delta Dental Stadium, just below the Samuel Adams Brewhouse and Eastern Propane and Oil Stage.

The updated ticket pricing for the 2020 season can be found below:

Box Section 100-101 $8 in advance ($10 day of game)

Premium Section 102-116 $12 in advance ($14 day of game)

The Fisher Cats begin the 2020 season on a six-game road trip, with New Hampshire's home opener scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

Full and Half-Season Tickets and Mini-Ticket Plans are currently on sale, and each features a variety of benefits, gifts, and experiences. To learn more, stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

