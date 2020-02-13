Akron RubberDucks Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

(AKRON, OHIO) February 13, 2020- Now that Cleveland Indians players are starting to report to Spring training, it's time to start looking toward the season, and what better way than to reveal the 2020 Akron RubberDucks Promotional Schedule. All 70 Akron RubberDucks home games in 2020 offer fun, creative promotions which is sure to make Canal Park the place to be this summer. The 2020 Akron RubberDucks promotional schedule is packed with premium giveaways, 25 fireworks shows, eight bobbleheads, three celebrity appearances, returning fan-favorites including ten T-Shirt Tuesdays.

As always, games with bobbleheads and celebrity guests are the most anticipated. The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead, during eight dates in 2020, including three celebrity appearances at Canal Park: June 27 - Farmer Fran Bobblehead from "The Waterboy" movie (presented by Summa Health), with actor Blake Clark; July 18 - Steve Urkel Bobblehead from "Family Matters" (presented by Distillata), with actor Jaleel White; and Aug. 22 - Uncle Rico Bobblehead from the hit movie "Napoleon Dynamite," with actor Jon Gries.

The other scheduled bobbleheads include: May 16 - Shawn Kemp Bobblehead on Cleveland Basketball Night; May 23 - Sloth Bobblehead from the classic movie. "The Goonies"; Aug. 1 - Eddie Harris Bobblehead on the annual "Major League Night"; Aug. 15 - Phil Dawson on Cleveland Football Night, presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General; Sep. 5 - Superhero Orbit Bobblehead to commemorate QuAkron Comicon Night.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS will GO ON-SALE MONDAY, FEB. 28 AT 9 A.M. on akronrubberducks.com or fans can call 330-253-5151 and get season tickets, flex packages, fireworks packages and more.

"We're so excited for the 2020 season and for fans to participate in the fun we have been planning," said RubberDucks promotions Manager Kyle Hixenbaugh. "We have some fan favorites returning such as QuAkron Comicon, Princess Tea Party, Bark in the Park, and 'Major League' Night, but the main focus has been to flip the script and create some new, fresh ideas for our awesome fans. With 3 celebrity appearances, 25 fireworks shows, and 22 giveaways (Ten T-Shirt Tuesdays, Eight Bobbleheads, and four Premium Giveaways), this season will be one for the books!"

The list doesn't stop at bobbleheads with five more premium giveaways: Opening Night, April 17, the first 5,000 fans receive a magnet schedule; April 18 - Pirate Flag (first 1,000 fans); May 2 - Fauxback Mullet Hats (first 1,000 fans); May 4 - Kid's Replica Fauxback jerseys (first 1,000 fans 12 & under).

"I'm looking forward to the Steve Urkel Bobblehead Giveaway on July 18 and Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite's (Jon Gries) on Aug. 24," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "Plus, many fan favorites return like 'Look, My Hot Dog is GREEN!' (May 15) and the $1,000 Cash Dash (July 17) with AC/DC fireworks, where "Money Talks" and it truly pays to be RubberDucks fans!"

The RubberDucks have become known for outstanding, musically-themed fireworks shows at Canal Park. With 25 uniquely-themed fireworks shows in 2020, including every home Friday and Saturday game starting with the home opener on April 17. In 2020 there will also be three nights of bonus fireworks with Star Wars fireworks on May 24, WWE Fireworks on July 9, and Wizard-themed fireworks for the last night game of the season on Sep. 6. Themed fireworks shows include Pitbull fireworks on May 1 (presented by Akron Energy Systems), Justin Timberlake on May 15 (presented by the Akron-Canton Airport), Linkin Park fireworks on May 22 (presented by KeyBank), Kiss fireworks on June 5 (presented by State and Federal Communications), Panic! At the Disco fireworks Aug. 14, among many others .

Returning in 2020, there will be four fireworks shows selected by WONE-FM listeners: April 18 (presented by FirstEnergy), May 16 (presented by Summa Health), July 18 (presented by Synchrony), and Aug. 1.

Returning in 2020 are the ten "T-Shirt Tuesdays" at Canal Park. At each of the ten night games, the first 1,000 fans will receive a special t-shirts at the gates that are tied to the theme of each game, including a fan-designed one on Aug. 25.

"There is something every night for fans of all ages," said Pfander. "Kids will love Akron Children's Hospital Sunday Family FUNdays and the whole family will love our 25 fireworks nights, and for the first time an April fireworks Saturday!"

It all kicks off on a fun-filled Opening Night, Thursday, April 17 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 p.m. Fans will also be treated to an Ozzy Osbourne fireworks show and 2020 magnet schedule giveaway (first 5,000 fans).

The RubberDucks will be home for a few holidays in 2020. The team will be home for Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-25) with fireworks slated for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Then on July 3, the Kickoff to Independence Day celebration with a Friday night, Imagine Dragons fireworks show, which will be the perfect lead-in to the Canal Park special event Fourth on the Field on Saturday, July 4. Finally, the regular season wraps Labor Day Weekend (Sep. 4-Sept.7) with a special Wizard-themed fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 6 and Fan Appreciation Day during the 1:05 p.m. Labor Day start, Sept. 7.

The RubberDucks are also using in-park promotions as a chance to help the local community including select games on the calendar has the RubberDucks partnering with local non-profit organizations for its "Charity Begins at Home" program to raise funds and awareness. This year includes working with University of Akron School of Nutrition and Dietetics (April 19), the MS Awareness Day presented by the Oak Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (May 3), Lupus Foundation (May 4), Vorys (May 25 & July 27), Treehouse Preschool of Tallmadge (June 28), and Wintergreen Ledges Church of God (Aug. 16).

Below are the reoccurring nightly promotions and full promotional schedule for the 2020 season, which are now also available on akronrubberducks.com:

NIGHTLY PROMOTIONS

Sundays presented by Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio -powered by The Summit: Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field and kids 12 and under Run the Bases postgame, presented by FedEx Custom Critical! Mondays presented by WQMX - Charity Begins at Home Mondays (CBAH) - Each Monday is a Charity Begins at Home Night. The RubberDucks team up with a local non-profit organization to raise funds and awareness for its cause.

Tuesdays presented by 1590 WAKR: T-Shirt Tuesday - Each Tuesday features a different T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Craft Beer Night - Every Tuesday a craft brewery will feature their products at Canal Park!

Wednesdays presented by Summa Health and WHLO 640 am.: Wellness Wednesday - Every Wednesday home game will be filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. White Claw Wednesday featuring White Claw products at the ballpark.

Thursdays presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland: Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $2 cold draft beer and $1 soft drink specials at every Thursday home game.

Fridays presented by Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD: Fireworks Friday - Enjoy post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Electric Blue Fridays presented by FirstEnergy.

Saturdays presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE: Giveaway Saturdays = Every Saturday features a premium giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Saturdays also include celebrity appearances and post-game fireworks.

2020 RubberDucks Promotional Schedule:

April

April 17: "We're Backkkkkkkk" Opening Night! - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 Fans) - Ozzy Osbourne Fireworks

April 18: "Release The Quackin'!" Pirate Night - Pirate Flag Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) - Captain Jack Sparrow Appearance - WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by FirstEnergy

April 19: Family FUNday - "Gotta Catch 'Em All!" Pokemon!

April 20: "Will You Teach Me to Football?" The Longest Yard!

April 21: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Akron Pros - 100 Year Anniversary of the World Champs

April 22: "SHHHHH...." Silent Night

May

May 1: STEM Night - Pitbull Fireworks presented by Akron Energy Systems

May 2: "Look! Another Left Turn!" NASCAR Night - Fauxback Mullet Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) - Zac Brown Band Fireworks

May 3: Family FUNday - MS Awareness Day presented by Oak Clinic for Multiple Sclerosis (CBAH)

May 4: Vine Night - Remembering Some of Your Favorite Vines

May 5: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Cinco De Mayo presented by Johnny Lote's Latin Street Corn

May 6: Education Day #1 (10:35 AM)

May 14: Thirsty Thursday - "Abracadabra" Magic Night

May 15: Look! My Hot Dog is Green ($1,000 Cash Giveaway) - Justin Timberlake Fireworks presented by Akron - Canton Airport

May 16: Cleveland Basketball Night - Shawn Kemp Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) - 90's Cleveland Basketball Jerseys - WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by Summa Health

May 17: Family FUNday! - "It's Morphin' Time!" Power Rangers

May 22: Military Appreciation Night - Linkin Park Fireworks presented by KeyBank

May 23: "Hey You Guys!" The Goonies Night - Sloth Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Serra Auto Park - Cyndi Lauper Fireworks presented by KeyBank

May 24: "The Greatest Teacher, Failure Is." Star Wars Night - Star Wars Fireworks presented by KeyBank

May 25: Memorial Day Remembrance (1:05 PM)

May 26: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Soccer Mom Appreciation Night

May 27: Education Day #2 (10:35 AM)

May 28: Education Day #3 (10:35 AM)

June

Jun 1: Pajama Party

June 2: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "Come On, Fellas. Rome Wasn't Built in a Day." Bad News Ducks - Craft Beer Tuesday presented by Canton Brewing Company

June 3: Bark in the Park #1

June 4: Thirsty Thursday - Teacher Appreciation Night

June 5: "The Rebuild" Your ConeTown Team - Construction Night - Construction Jerseys - Kiss Fireworks presented by State and Federal Communications

June 6: ZOOperstars! Appearance - Kid's Replica Fauxback Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans 12 & Under) - Dave Matthews Band Fireworks presented by Ohio Savings Bank

June 7: Family FUNday! "Ice Is My life" Frozen

June 11 - 14: OHSAA State Baseball Finals

June 15: "You Ever Heard Of The Dream Team?" Space Jam Night

June 16: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - "Home Is Where You Make It!" Joe Dirt Night

June 17: Have Your Lunch At The Ballpark - Business Persons Special (12:05 PM)

June 27: "Yoskilleeohdoh!" The Waterboy Night - Farmer Fran Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) - The Waterboy Jerseys - Blake Clark Appearance - Creedence Clearwater Revival Fireworks presented by Summa Health

June 28: Family FUNday - Princess Tea Party

June 29: Jersey Night - Wear Your Youth Sports Jersey! - Youth Sports Night

June 30: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "Um, Akron is Haunted." The Office - Branch Wars - Celebration of The Akron Dunder Mifflin Branch

July

July 1: Happy Canada Day, Eh!

July 2: Thirsty Thursday - Ridiculousness

July 3: Kickoff to Independence Day - Imagine Dragons Fireworks

July 4: Special Event at Canal Park: July 4th Festival - Fourth on the Field

July 7: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "Back Off Man, I'm A Scientist" Ghostbusters Night

July 8: Take me out to the BALD Game - Celebration of Bald People

July 9: Thirsty Thursday Throwdown - Pro Wrestling Night (BONUS: WWE Fireworks presented by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

July 16: Thirsty Thursday - "Swipe Right" - Date Night!

July 17: $1,000 Cash Dash presented by KeyBank - ACDC Fireworks presented by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations

July 18: "Did I Do That?" Family Matters Night - Steve Urkel Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Distillata - Jaleel White Appearance -WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks presented by Synchrony

July 19: Family FUNday - "Ruh Roh Raggy!" Scooby Doo

July 27: Jeopardy Night - What Is The Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

July 28: T-shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "'Merica!" Summer Olympics Celebration

July 29: Big Splash Day (12:05 PM)

July 30: Thirsty Thursday - Strongest Man Competition

July 31: Salute To The Negro Leagues Night -The Akron Black Tyrites vs. Jacksonville Red Caps- Earth, Wind, & Fire Fireworks presented by National Interstate Insurance

Aug./Sep.

August 1: "You Put Snot On The Ball?" Major League Night - Eddie Harris Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) - WONE-FM Listener-Selected Fireworks

August 2: Family FUNday - Jurassic Park

August 8: Special Event at Canal Park: Festival of Beers

August 11: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) "Nobody Makes Me Bleed My Own Blood" Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

August 12: Bark in the Park #2

August 13: Thirsty Thursday - Irish Appreciation Night

August 14: The Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration - Akron Children's Hospital Patient-Designed Jersey's - Panic! at the Disco Fireworks

August 15: Cleveland Football Night - Phil Dawson Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General - Scorpions Fireworks

August 16: Family FUNday - Mascot Birthday Bash

August 21: Canal Park Auto Mall - Used Car Giveaway - 21 Pilots Fireworks - Main Street Festival (5-7pm)

August 22: "Back In '82, I Used To Be Able To Toss A Pigskin A Quarter Of A Mile." Napoleon Dynamite Night - Uncle Rico Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Local #219 & the Mechanical Contractors Association of Akron - Jon Gries Appearance - Jamiroquai Fireworks presented by Meijer

August 23: Women's Equality Day

August 24: Paint The Park Purple - Aeros Night - Alzheimer's Awareness

August 25: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 Fans) - Fan Vote Promotional Night - Fan Design T-Shirt

August 26: Hump Day Celebration (12:05 PM)

September 4: Ken Thompson Appreciation Night - Kenny Loggins Fireworks

September 5: QuAkron Comicon - Orbit Superhero Bobblehead - Elton John Fireworks presented by FedEx Custom Critical

September 6: "You're A Little Scary Sometimes, You Know That? Brilliant ... But Scary," Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - Wizard Fireworks (6:05 PM)

September 7: Fan Appreciation Day (1:05 PM)

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2020 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will open Thursday, April 9, 2020, with the 24th home opener at Canal Park on Friday, April 17. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

