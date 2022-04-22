Reetz' Late Home Run Not Enough, Shuckers Fall Short 4-3

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (8-4) dropped their third straight game to open a six-game road series against the Birmingham Barons (5-7) 4-3 on Thursday night at Regions Field.

For the third straight night, the Shuckers had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth inning and failed to drive them in to end the game. In the top of the ninth inning with one out, Jakson Reetz doubled down the left field line to give Biloxi an opportunity to tie the game. Reetz would advance to third on a balk by Barons LHP Sam Peralta (S,1). With the infield in on the grass, Cam Devanney hit a bullet on the ground to shortstop Jose Rodriguez who made a diving stop to his left to record the second out of the frame. Peralta struck out Noah Campbell to strand Reetz on third and end the ballgame.

For the third straight game, the Shuckers took the lead first. After a Garrett Mitchell double and back-to-back walks issued to Joey Wiemer and Thomas Dillard, Felix Valerio skied a ball to right field to score Mitchell from third base. Birmingham quickly answered as Jose Rodriguez tied the game at one with a solo home run off RHP Tyler Herb (L, 1-1) in the bottom of the second inning. On the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning, Evan Skoug crushed a fastball to straight away centerfield to hand the Barons their first lead, 2-1. Later in the inning, after a Yolbert Sanchez single, Tyler Neslony doubled Sanchez home to extend the lead to 3-1. With two outs and Neslony at second base, Jose Rodriguez bounced a pitch to third base and Devanney's throw sailed over first base and scored Neslony to cap the Barons three-run third inning.

The only other runs in the game came in the top of the sixth inning. After Valerio worked a leadoff walk, Reetz tucked his third home run of the season down the left field line and closed the deficit to one. The Hickman, NE native finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Valerio extended his on-base streak to 12 games to start the year and Mitchell's hit streak stays alive at six games, a Shuckers' season-long streak.

Biloxi returns to Regions Field tomorrow to try to avoid the series loss against the Birmingham Barons. The Shuckers send RHP Victor Castaneda (0-1, 2.70) opposite Barons RHP Kaleb Roper (0-1, 5.87). First pitch is set for 7:05 PM and the game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

