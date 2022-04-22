Mitchell Hits Go-Ahead Homer in Ninth to Send Biloxi to 6-5 Victory

April 22, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - A three-run homer by Garrett Mitchell broke a 3-3 tie and helped the Biloxi Shuckers (9-4) to a 6-5 win over the Birmingham Barons (5-8) on Friday night at Regions Field.

With the score tied in the top of the ninth, Freddy Zamora doubled inside of the first base bag, his third hit of the night, putting the go-ahead run on base. Gabe Holt followed with a single on the infield to put runners on the corners with one out. RHP Brian Glowecki (L, 0-1) struck out the next batter for the second out, bringing up Mitchell. The Shuckers' center fielder unloaded on the first pitch from Glowecki, launching a frozen rope over the center field wall for a three-run homer, his first of the season, to put Biloxi ahead 6-5.

RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (W, 3-0) came back out for the ninth inning and struck out the first two batters but allowed a single and a homer to Tyler Neslony, his second of the season, pulling the Barons within a run at 6-5. On the next toss, Hernandez induced a ground out from Yoelqui Cespedes for the last out of the game.

For a third straight night, the Shuckers took the lead in the first inning. Mitchell singled with one out and Joey Wiemer singled in the following at bat, putting two runners on base for Felix Valerio, who singled to center to plate Mitchell, putting Biloxi up 1-0. The single extended Valerio's on-base streak to 13 games, one of two players in the Southern League who has reached base in all 13 games. The Shuckers doubled their lead when Valerio advanced to second on a wild pitch, opening the way for Wiemer to come down the line and score to make it 2-0.

RHP Victor Castaneda started for the Shuckers and worked out of a first-inning jam. The righty struck out the first two batters but allowed a single, a double and hit a batter to load the bases. Castaneda responded by striking out the next two batters, kicking off a stretch where he struck out four straight and retired eight in a row and 11 of 13 batters. Over five frames, he allowed just one run and walked one while recording a season-high seven strikeouts.

Biloxi added another run to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Wiemer worked a one-out walk and came in to score on an RBI triple from Valerio, putting the Shuckers up 3-0. Birmingham rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two-RBI single from Yolbert Sanchez.

Seeking a second straight win, the Shuckers continue their six-game series against the Barons on Saturday night at Regions Field. LHP Nick Bennett (1-0, 4.47) is set to start for the Shuckers against Barons' LHP Steven Moyers (0-2, 7.45) for a 6:30 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.