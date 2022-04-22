Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: April 26-May 8

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their longest homestand of the 2022 season at 12 games from April 26 through May 8. The homestand features a six-game set against the Birmingham Barons, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, from April 26 to May 1 before the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, come to Toyota Field from May 3 to May 8.

An action-packed two week at Toyota Field will start with a golf towel giveaway on April 26, Education Day on April 27, and a Reid Detmers bobblehead giveaway April 28 before fireworks shows on April 29 and 30.

The second half of the homestand is highlighted by a duffle bag giveaway on May 3, Star Wars Night with a jersey auction on May 4, a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5, and another pair of fireworks shows on May 6 and 7 before ending with Mother's Day on May 8.

Tuesday, April 26 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is a little earlier than usual at 6:05 p.m.

Golf Towel Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas Golf Towel, presented by The Medicine Shoppe and Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, April 27 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 9:30 a.m. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Education Day: As part of Education Day, presented by Mathnasium, Wednesday's game will begin at 11:05 a.m. with many local students scheduled to be in attendance. Before the game, Mathnasium will make a presentation, and videos from WHNT and NASA will be played to show the educational side of baseball.

Note: Unlike all other Wednesday home games, this game on April 27 will NOT be a Dog Day at Toyota Field.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Thursday, April 28 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open:All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Reid Detmers Bobblehead Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special one-of-a-kind bobblehead of former Trash Pandas ace and current Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers, presented by Trustmark.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Friday, April 29 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Player of the Month: The Trash Pandas will announce the Blue Orbit Player of the Month in a special pre-game ceremony on the field.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Calhoun Community College.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Saturday, April 30 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Outdoor Alabama.

Live Music: Before the game, head to the Inline Electric Rock Porch for a special performance.

Hunting and Fishing Night: As part of Hunting and Fishing Night, presented by Outdoor Alabama, fans can enter to win a Yeti Cooler before the game at the Outdoor Alabama table, where there will also be other giveaways and prizes.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Sunday, May 1 - Trash Pandas vs. Birmingham Barons

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Tote Bag Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited edition Trash Pandas tote bag, presented by GrubSouth.

Post-Game Happy Hour: As part of Miller May, fans are welcome to stay on the Inline Electric Rock Porch for an hour after the game for Miller Post-Game Happy Hour, with special drink specials available for all fans.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Tuesday, May 3 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Duffel Bag Giveaway: 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special Trash Pandas Duffel Bag, presented by Accenture.

Ladies Night: Ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy $1 off canned wine, sponsored by Reeds Jewelers.

Public Services Appreciation Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will recognize local members of the community servicing in the Federal, State, and Local government in Huntsville.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Wednesday, May 4 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Star Wars Night: May the fourth be with you! Fans are encouraged to wear their best Star Wars costume for the game. Characters from the iconic movies will be making an appearance at Toyota Field and will be available for photos.

Star Wars Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Star Wars Boba Fett themed jerseys for Wednesday's game, presented by Huntsville/Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'bobafett' to 76278 and by visiting bobafett.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and North Alabama Foster Closet. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance on May 4. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

IDEXX Labs Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Sartec K-9 unit.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Thursday, May 5 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open:All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration: The Trash Pandas will celebrate Cinco de Mayo throughout the night, with special drink specials available courtesy of Corona at select locations.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All-Stars concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Friday, May 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Scout Night: Local Scout Troops are invited to Toyota Field on Friday night to participate in a special pre-game parade around the warning track.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Orion Amphitheater.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Saturday, May 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Following the game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky courtesy of Avid Hotel.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

Sunday, May 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Mother's Day Hat Raffle: The Trash Pandas will be wearing special Mother's Day themed hats for Sunday's game. During the game, fans can enter a raffle for a chance to win their favorite player's game-worn, autographed hat, with proceeds going to the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

Stemless Wine Glass Giveaway: As part of the Mother's Day Celebration, 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited-edition Trash Pandas stemless wine glass presented by Virtuous Realty Group.

Post-Game Happy Hour: As part of Miller May, fans are welcome to stay on the Inline Electric Rock Porch for an hour after the game for Miller Post-Game Happy Hour, with special drink specials available for all fans.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

Broadcast: Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

