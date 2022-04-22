Shuster Sets Career High with Seven Innings, M-Braves Fall to Lookouts 3-1

PEARL, MS - LHP Jared Shuster turned in another great performance, giving up two runs in a career-high 7.0 innings, but the Mississippi Braves (4-9) fell 3-1 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-6).

Shuster allowed five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in the longest outing of his career. His previous best was 6.0 innings, a mark he hit twice. Atlanta's No. 10 prospect set a career high with 12 strikeouts last Saturday against Biloxi.

Shuster holds a 1.59 ERA with three walks and 21 strikeouts in 17.0 innings. The left-hander took his first loss of the season and is now 2-1.

The M-Braves scored a run in the first inning for the first time this season. After Michael Harris II walked to start the game, the outfielder quickly stole two bases. Jesse Franklin V scored Harris II on a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 1-0.

Franklin V has four RBI in the last three games, and Harris II has stolen six bases.

In the third, Matt McLain roped an RBI single into left field to tie the game 1-1.

Lookouts' pitchers walked seven batters, but the M-Braves failed to take advantage, leaving seven runners on base.

Chattanooga scored again in the fifth and the eighth to win 3-1.

The M-Braves received solid relief from RHP Coleman Huntley III and RHP Odalvi Javier.

Huntley III gave up an unearned run in the eighth, and Javier tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

