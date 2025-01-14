Reed Sheppard Named NBA G League Player of the Week

January 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The NBA G League announced today that Houston Rockets assignee Reed Sheppard has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Monday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 12.

Sheppard becomes the 24th player to receive this honor with the Vipers. The Kentucky native spent the last three games with the Vipers in which he averaged 30.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 5.0 three-pointers made. In his debut with the team, Sheppard dropped a career-high 49 points, six assists, 5 rebounds and 8 three-pointers made.

The last time a Vipers player was awarded Player of the Week was last season when Jarrett Culver received the distinction on Dec. 5, 2023, for games played Nov. 23 through Dec. 3.

Sheppard was selected by the Houston Rockets as the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.