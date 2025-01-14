Skyhawks Top Charge in Overtime
January 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (4-5) were defeated by the College Park Skyhawks (5-2), 112-108, in overtime at Public Hall on Tuesday night.
Cleveland's Nae'Qwan Tomlin had a career night, with highs in both scoring and rebounds as he posted 34 points and 19 boards with four blocks in 42 minutes. Darius Brown II had an all-around game of 19 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in 41 minutes. Eli Hughes came off the bench to score 17 points and grab five boards in 36 minutes. Feron Hunt added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes.
College Park was led by Kevon Harris's 34 points and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes. Mouhamed Gueye had 17 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes on assignment from the Atlanta Hawks. Daeqwon Plowden netted 20 points and nabbed three steals in 36 minutes for the Skyhawks.
The Charge next host a two-game set with the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) beginning this Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m.
