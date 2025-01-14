Herd Drops to Knicks

January 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Westchester Knicks 124-117.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd with 26 points while James Akinjo followed with 24 points off the bench. Ibou Badji posted eight blocks surpassing the franchise record for all-time blocks with the Herd.

The top scorers for the Westchester Knicks were Jacob Toppin with 38 points off the bench and T.J. Warren with 26 points.

Westchester secured the first basket of the game, but AJ Johnson responded on the next possession to tie the game. The Knicks took control pushing ahead 8-2 at the eight-minute mark. Wisconsin converted three straight shots beyond the arc but the Knicks remained ahead by four. Westchester continued to control the game converting 10 unanswered points to take a double-digit lead. AJ Johnson and James Akinjo combined for nine points to keep the Herd within 10. Ade Murkey and Stephen Thomspon Jr. hit a three-pointer each to end the first quarter but Westchester held a 38-32-point edge.

AJ Johnson and Ade Murkey scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to make it a two-point game. Westchester took over the game converting a 14-4 run to go ahead by 12 points. Wisconsin returned with a 7-2 streak, but the Knicks responded by increasing their lead to 17. The teams went back and forth until the Herd secured the last six points of the half. However, the Knicks held on to lead 73-64 at the break. James Akinjo guided the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Wisconsin continued the momentum into the third quarter scoring the first five points to make it a four-point game. The Herd continued their comeback, outscoring the Knicks by four points to tie the game 80-80 at the seven-minute mark. The Knicks answered with a three-point play but a Henry Ellenson dunk put the Herd on top for the first time. The teams traded the lead twice before Westchester hit consecutive buckets to go up by four. Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ibou Badji answered with five points to go ahead. The lead was traded four times, but the Herd persevered to hold the 99-95 point advantage.

The Knicks scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, but the Herd countered with back-to-back baskets to go ahead 103-99. Nonetheless, the Knicks converted the next five points to take the lead by one. The teams traded the lead twice before the Kicks created a one-possession separation. Wisconsin had an answer for every basket tying the game twice before the Knicks went ahead by nine with two minutes remaining. Henry Ellenson returned with a shot beyond the arc, but the Knicks connected on a layup to remain on top by eight. James Akinjo knocked down a three-pointer but Westchester held on to win 124-117.

The Herd will take on the Kicks in the second game of the series tomorrow, Jan. 14 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and ESPN+.

