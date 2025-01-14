South Bay Lakers Fall to Indiana Mad Ants 111-102

January 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The South Bay Lakers (1-6) fell to the Indiana Mad Ants (7-3) 111-102 Tuesday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Guard DaJuan Gordon led the Lakers and tallied his third double-double of the 2024-25 season with a 22-point, 11-rebound performance to go with six assists and one steal.

In a back-and-forth contest with 18 lead changes, the Mad Ants slipped away in the third quarter and refused a Lakers comeback. South Bay shot a season-best 50.0 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line but were held back by their 19 turnovers. Indiana grabbed 10 offensive rebounds for 19 second-chance points, while South Bay tallied six offensive rebounds for 11 points.

Lakers center Kylor Kelley recorded his third regular season game in double-figure scoring with 18 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Guard Grayson Murphy posted a regular season-high 18 points accompanied by four rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Guard Jordan Goodwin grabbed his fourth straight game with at least 10 points, tallying 17 points along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. A total of six Lakers landed in double-figure scoring, including guard Sir'Jabari Rice with 12 points and forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon with 11 points.

Mad Ants two-way forward Enrique Freeman posted a game-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks. Two-way guard RayJ Dennis also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds along with seven assists, one steal and two blocks. Seven Mad Ants players finished in double-figure scoring to secure their league-leading seventh win of the regular season.

The South Bay Lakers next take on the Kings Jan. 22 in Stockton, Calif., before returning home to play the Rip City Remix Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.