Reds #1 Draft Pick Rhett Lowder Added to Dragons Development List; Other Roster Moves Announced

August 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder has been added to the Dragons Development List.

Outfielder Hector Rodriguez has been promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona.

Second baseman Tyler Callihan has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Lowder was the Reds first round pick in the 2023 draft, the seventh overall selection. He played at Wake Forest, where he was one of the most successful pitchers in college baseball history, earning numerous major awards, including two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year (2022 and 2023); 2023 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; 2023 ACC Male Athlete of the Year (Anthony J. McKevlin Award); and two-time First Team All-America as selected by many major organizations. In 2023, Lowder set the school record in victories and strikeouts, going 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA. His career record at Wake Forest was 30-5 in 49 appearances with a 3.29 ERA. Lowder has not yet pitched professionally and is being added to the Dragons Development List. Players on the Development List are not eligible to play in league games but can participate in all pre-game work and other practice activities.

Rodriguez joins the Dragons from Daytona, where he batted .293 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI. He currently leads the Florida State League in slugging percentage, runs, and extra base hits.

The Dragons (26-23, 59-56) host Lansing (21-28, 52-62) tonight at 7:05 p.m. in the second game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.