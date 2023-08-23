Cedar Rapids Storms Back to Beat Cubs 8-4

South Bend, IN - Things could not have begun better for the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night. South Bend's bats were sharp early, and Connor Noland worked two shutout innings to begin the game. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have had the most wins of any Midwest League team this season, and they hammered back to defeat the Cubs 8-4.

The 1st and 2nd innings saw the Cubs pick up right where they left off from their win on Tuesday night. James Triantos blooped a single into right to score the game's first run, and then South Bend added two more in the 2nd. First, Yohendrick Pinango tripled, then Ethan Hearn got him home on an RBI-sac fly. Triantos then drove in his second RBI in as many innings to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids fought back right away following those two big innings. The Kernels plated two runs in the top of the 3rd to then trail by only a run, and then they capitalized on an error to then lead for the first time 4-3 in the 5th.

The Kernels scored again in the 6th with a singular tally, and they did not surrender the lead for the first of the night.

Felix Stevens did give the crowd at Four Winds Field some big energy with a solo home run int the bottom of the 8th. Stevens, who now has 24 combined home runs between Low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend, drove a deep drive over the right-center field wall past the bridge beyond the fence.

Out of the bullpen, Derek Casey continued his road back from Tommy John Surgery with 1.1 innings of work and one run surrendered. Yovanny Cabrera made his home debut, and Yovanny Cruz threw 1.2 innings of shutout relief on his 24th birthday. Cruz struck out three Kernels in his relief appearance.

With the loss, South Bend is back to being 7.5 games back of a playoff spot in the West Division. The Peoria Chiefs defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps, so they continue to be the team the Cubs are chasing in the West.

Game 3 of the series between the Cubs and Kernels will follow on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Grant Kipp will make his Four Winds Field debut on the mound for South Bend.

